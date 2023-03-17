One of Terry Serepisos' companies has had receivers appointed

Terry Serepisos is sole shareholder and director of a company where receivers were appointed. (File photo)

Receivers have been appointed to a company of former high-flying Wellington businessman Terry Serepisos, which owns property on Tory St.

Serepisos is the sole shareholder and director of Titanium Trustee Management Ltd, according to publicly available documents.

Receivers were appointed to the company on Tuesday.

A document on the Companies Office website says Alceon Finance Pty Ltd, as trustee of the Tory Street Trust, appointed receivers and managers of all the property and undertaking of Titanium Trustee Management. Alceon is an Australian based company.

The appointment was made under the terms of a general security deed, according to public documents.

The Companies Office website says a secured creditor can appoint a receiver to collect and sell one or more of a company’s assets over which they have a financial claim, for example equipment or machinery that was offered as security against a loan.

Last year Serepisos confirmed he had bought back Distinction Wellington Century City hotel – the flagship of the high-flying property developer’s portfolio before it was sold in 2011.

STUFF Terry Serepisos, who starred in television show The Apprentice New Zealand, ran a commercial property empire which was hit hard in the global financial crisis (Video first published in 2019).

“I’ve bought the whole hotel and 101 car parks. It’s a return to Wellington. It’s the hotel I built,” Serepisos said in 2022.

Property records showed Serepisos’ ownership of titles in Distinction Wellington Century City, in Tory St, was at least partly financed by privately owned Australian financier Alceon Group.

Last year Grant Henderson, regional general manager of Bayleys Real Estate Wellington, confirmed his company had been appointed the sole agency for the marketing of 89 apartments in the former hotel.

On Friday he confirmed that the company had not been marketing apartments in the building since last December and was no longer associated with Titanium Trustee Management.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Century City Hotel in Tory St, central Wellington, was Serepisos’ flagship that he bought back into last year. (File photo)

Stuff attempted to contact Serepisos.

Serepisos starred in the television show The Apprentice New Zealand.

He had a commercial property empire which was hit hard in the global financial crisis. He was made bankrupt in 2011 and discharged from bankruptcy in 2014.

He also sank millions into backing the Phoenix football franchise in the Australian A-league.