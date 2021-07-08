Real estate deal gone bad: Offer to settle $323,441.53 debt for $5

Eugene DeMarco used to manage the vintage plane company of filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh. (File photo)

A specialist vintage plane pilot who has fallen out with his former employer, filmmaker Peter Jackson, has offered $5 to settle a real estate debt of more than $320,000.

Eugene DeMarco​, who had dispensed with his lawyer’s services, perplexed an associate judge at the High Court in Wellington by asking a series of questions about formalities of the judge’s appointment.

Jackson has his own civil case pending against DeMarco, but on Thursday DeMarco went to court trying to delay bankruptcy proceedings while he appealed against a civil judgment over a real estate deal that went wrong.

But instead of getting talking about the case, he asked if the judge had taken an oath when he was appointed and whether he’d sworn allegiance to the Queen.

READ MORE:

* Fraudster loses civil case over house sale misrepresentations

* Flyer's wings clipped in defence of filmmaker Jackson's civil claim

* Film-makers Jackson and Walsh in civil case against convicted fraudster



Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston​ said the questions were irrelevant, and asked DeMarco to stick to the bankruptcy issue, leading to the offer to settle the $323,441.53 debt for $5.

DeMarco backed up the offer, placing a $5 note on the desk.

He left court with his $5.

The judge said he would consider the case further before giving his decision later in writing.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Movie mogul Peter Jackson, and other parties, have a civil case pending against DeMarco. (File photo)

The debt came from DeMarco losing a civil case taken against him by a couple who cancelled a $1.2 million agreement in 2018 to buy his 220 square metre home in Fortification Rd, overlooking Karaka Bay, Wellington.

An anonymous tip-off alerted the buyers to look more closely at the home’s weathertightness.

Investigations uncovered earlier building reports much less favourable than the one DeMarco offered during the sale process, a judge was told in 2020.

DeMarco kept the $120,000 deposit Rebecca Carrasco​ and Norman Anderson​ paid. A judge accepted DeMarco misrepresented the condition of the house in more than one respect.

DeMarco said he still intended appealing against the High Court decision, and the bankruptcy case should be adjourned until the appeal was decided.

But lawyer Stuart Dalzell​, for Carrasco and Anderson, said the deposit was paid under false pretences.

DeMarco’s appeal was deemed abandoned when he took no steps to progress it.

The couple began bankruptcy proceedings against DeMarco when the debt, which included the deposit, consequential losses and significant legal costs, was not paid.

Dalzell said the couple were entitled to their money and if they did not get a bankruptcy order now other creditors might get priority to deal with DeMarco.

He said the information DeMarco had provided about his financial position was confused, sometimes mixing his personal assets with assets of his company.

Dalzell said DeMarco was the author of his own misfortune in not providing more information, not giving security for the debt, and ignoring it in the hope it will go away.

DeMarco also faces civil proceedings for more than $1m from several parties including his former employer The Vintage Aviator, a company of filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

The civil proceedings arose out of the same circumstances that led to DeMarco being sentenced to two years and five months’ jail on fraud charges. He has since been released.