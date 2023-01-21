It last had a lick of paint for a royal visit in 1963. Now this neglected suburb is getting a makeover

New tenant Toni Pukeroa talks about life at Castor Crescent. (Video first published March 2021)

It's an area that hasn't seen a lick of paint since the late Queen visited in 1963, but now Porirua East is undergoing a $1.5 billion makeover.

Four years into the Porirua Development project, the area’s mayor Anita Baker says the neglected eastern part of the city has had more investment than the previous four decades combined.

“We’ve never had the money for the infrastructure before,” she said. “It’s been way more than we’ve ever had – now I’ve got to that point where every year we seem to get some more.”

The project is redeveloping 2000 state houses in Porirua East and 900 state houses in the western suburbs such as Tītahi Bay.

So far 67 new public homes have been built. Twenty-seven ageing state houses at Castor Cres in Cannons Creek have been replaced with 53 new houses, mostly one or two bedrooms, but there were a handful of four and five bedroom homes as well. Fourteen new one-bedroom houses were built in Champion St in October 2020.

On top of housing, the Porirua Development project also wanted to revamp infrastructure and develop communities – a $136 million boost from the $3.8b Housing Acceleration Fund in July 2021 went to build a new water reservoir in Whitby and to increase the size of the 3-kilometre-long wastewater pipe in Bothamley Park.

A further $200m top up in November 2022 went to improve flood defences and transport connections to enable new homes to be built on privately owned land and upgrade the town centre.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Project Director Will Pennington, left, said the first four years of the Porirua Development project had been identifying needs and updating infrastructure.

Upgrades to the Bothamley Park wastewater pipes began last December and the work to create a wetland in Cannons Creek Park could start by the end of the year.

Project director Will Pennington ​called the project a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to co-ordinate efforts to address long-standing infrastructure challenges. Its first four years focused on finding what they were dealing with, getting consents and updating infrastructure.

“[One of the priorities was] to do very detailed engineering assessments and surveying to understand the condition and challenges that need to be addressed,” he said. “The other [priority] has been to ... modernise and address a lot of the urban design and challenges that an older area that was developed over 70 years ago is facing.”

Outside the construction site, the Te Aranga alliance – set up in early 2021 by seven construction companies involved in the project – was hiring and training locally.

KÄinga Ora/Supplied Esk Place of the Porirua Development project will have 109 new public or market houses once completed.

Filling those project-related vacancies will be the role of Le Fale, a community hub opened in the Cannons Creek shopping centre last September as part of the project.

This year, 40 new public homes will be completed , including 18 at the Niger St site – where eight old houses were demolished and 22 houses at up to seven smaller sites across Porirua East, with two or three homes on each site.

Meanwhile, diggers and contractors are pressing ahead at other worksites.

Land development is still ongoing to upgrade infrastructure at Esk Place, the site within the boundaries of Castor Cres and Matahourua Cres, but some of the 67 new public homes and 42 affordable market houses could begin construction this year.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Small development sites like this one in Driver Cres in Cannons Creek will have two or three new public houses.

Some of the upgrades include digging a brand-new water network up to nine metres deep in the ground that will connect with the refreshed wastewater pipes at Bothamley Park, opening up opportunities for more houses.

But the first four years of the project – a 25-year-long joint venture between the Government, the Porirua City Council and Ngāti Toa Rangatira – have not been totally smooth-sailing.

Baker said it had been a slow start because the project was bogged down by the resource consent process. The pandemic did not help.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Part of the land development at Esk Place involves digging a brand-new network of pipes that more than doubled the amount the old system could carry.

“It has been great getting the money confirmed ... but it’s been slow on the ground,” she said. “There’s not a huge number of houses that have been built yet because of the earthworks and the demolition.”

But residents in Porirua East were noticing the project in action and the changes it brought, the mayor also said, and there would more this year as work ramps up.

“At the moment especially with the closure of Bothamley Park, the walking, cycling and park runs had to go ... the access isn’t through there at the moment,” Baker said. “The [pine] trees are coming down at Cannons Creek Park – that’s going to put a lot more sun on some of those other houses.

“The people are really itching to see action on the ground and I think that will happen this year.”

KÄinga Ora/Supplied Forty new public homes will be completed in 2023 by the Porirua Devlopment project, including 18 at the Niger St site.

Deputy mayor and Māori ward councillor Kylie Wihapi​ shared the same sentiment. The infrastructure component of the project was progressing “incredibly well” but it fell behind on getting houses built, she said.

“A lot of our constituents are seeing a lot of change, especially with the development around Esk Place and the Castor Cres area,” Wihapi said. “Seeing houses go up is a significant change, but also they’ve been affected ... traffic, roads closed, park tracks being closed.

“People are expecting to see something quite quickly happen – it’s going to take a little bit of time because it’s such a broad area.”

The project had been challenging, Pennington admitted, but he was very happy about the pace it was taking.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Porirua East resident noticed change brought by the Porirua Development project, said mayor Anita Baker.

“We face a lot of the same pressures that other large infrastructure projects, with labour, material shortages, cost inflation pressures,” he said.

“The project is tracking on the programme that was always anticipated. It’s been very much a priority to accelerate the housing supply, but there’s always been a requirement to design, plan, and construct all of the infrastructure first, which will enable the houses to then be built on top of that redeveloped land.”

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik had been involved in the project for three years. He said the project had moved “quite solidly”, especially on its vision to achieve better social impacts for the area.

“It’s been a combination of milestones,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ngati Toa's chief executive Helmut Modlik is pleased on the project’s vision to develop better social outcomes for Porirua East.

“I’m very grateful to the Government that they stayed true to the vision of it being an opportunity to not just get the built environment refreshed, but also to ensure that we got better social outcomes, employment outcomes, economic outcomes.”

Local leaders thought the project meant good things will come to Porirua East.

“[The disruptions] will be for the greater good,” Wihapi said.

Everyone on the project was on the same page and working closely together, Modlik said, and he was excited about the future.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Deputy mayor Kylie Wihapi says people are expecting rapid change but that takes time.

“Typically with these things people are operating at arm’s length and then they ‘consult’ each other,” he said. “That’s not our approach here in Porirua. We’re all at the table from governance all the way through delivery.

“That’s why I’m not concerned because we’re all across what we should be and we're working together real close.”

Pennington promised locals would see a neighbourhood that looks and feels modern in the next 20 years.

“That will be a reflection of the community of Porirua East,” he said. “They will know the wastewater and the stormwater is not polluting the environment ... they’ll be seeing town centres that are better for functioning and better serve this community.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Twenty-seven ageing state houses at Castor Cres in Cannons Creek have been replaced with 53 new different-sized houses.

Key milestones

November 2018 – Government announces $1.5b eastern Porirua revitalisation project

July 2020 – First 10 of 53 homes built at Castor Cres.

Oct 2020 – Fourteen new one-bedroom homes completed at Champion St, including four accessible homes.

Early 2021 – Construction companies team up to form the Te Aranga Alliance to train , employ and train locals.

KÄinga Ora/Supplied The Champion St development of the Porirua Development project consists of 14 new one-bedroom public houses

Mar 2021 – Work begins to replace eight old state houses with 18 new homes at Niger St.

Mar 2021 – Final eight of 53 one to five-bedroom public homes completed at Castor Crescent.

Apr 2021 – Work begins to replace 55 old state houses with more 100 new public housing and private houses at Esk Place.

July 2021 – First $136m Housing Acceleration Fund boost for a new reservoir and wetland and upgrading Bothamley Park wastewater pipes.

Early 2022 – A programme begins to retrofit and modernise existing public houses. Work begins at smaller development sites where up to three new homes can be built on each.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A construction site at Matahourua Crescent in Cannons Creek.

Sep 2022 - Le Fale Jobs and Skills Hub opens.

Nov 2022 – Additional $204 million invested from the Housing Acceleration Fund to improve flood defences, transport connections and pipes capacity to enable new homes.

Dec 2022 – Twenty-three existing public homes retrofitted with another 11 under construction and 122 in the pipeline. Work to upgrade 3km of old wastewater pipes through Bothamley Park begins.