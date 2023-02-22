Hastings woman ordered out of her dead mother's house

A Hastings woman left instructions for her home to be sold, but her daughter had other ideas. (File photo)

Her mum left a will wanting her house to be sold to give her daughter $50,000 now and a bit of income for life.

But the daughter wants to stay on in the Hastings house where she lives with others, including a gang member, without meeting any outgoings on the house.

Police were called to deal with the behaviour of some at the house, neighbours had complained and the lawyer who was supposed to be administering her mother’s estate had to resort to court action to try to get her out, according to a recent High Court decision.

The home, in the suburb of Saint Leonards, had to be sold before the estate could be settled and the woman receive the $50,000 her mother left her.

She was also to have her mother’s jewellery and her daughter, who was still a child, was to receive $20,000 when she reached 25. The rest of the estate was to be used to give the woman an income during her life.

The woman, not named for legal reasons, had moved in with her mother not long before her mother died in July 2021.

Her mother left instructions for the property to be sold soon after her death but so far her daughter refused to leave, Justice Peter Churchman said.

The woman’s aunt and cousin were supposed to administer the estate but they were threatened and asked the court to replace them. The judge agreed that they shouldn’t have to endure the stress.

A lawyer was willing to be appointed in their place, even though he knew of the problems. But since taking over in June last year he has been unable to budge the woman and the others from the house.

The judge recently agreed to make an order that the woman should leave the house, which has been valued at about $580,000.

The woman is said to have withdrawn at least $7900 from her mother’s bank account. She was also believed to have taken her mother’s car, valued at about $10,000, and it cannot be found.

She demanded, and received, money from the bequest she is due. The lawyer stopped giving into her demands because she refused to leave the house, leading to her becoming angry and abusive, the judge said.

The woman had not responded to receiving documents about the case to get her out of the house. She had approached two lawyers to act for her but neither was willing, the judge said.

By failing to leave she became an unlawful occupier, he said.