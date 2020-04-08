Fifteen Minutes of Fame: Chris Parkin

This month The Dominion Post has taken not to the streets, but to the phones and the internet, to ask people who might not normally feature in the media a series of random questions. They were asked to pick 10 numbers between 1 and 100 - and answer the corresponding questions.

Chris Parkin is an art collector, businessman, and philanthropist, among many other things. To relieve his boredom in isolation, he talks to Capital Day about procrastination (and doing it well), being a show off, and Botticelli.

What is your very first memory?

A fox going through a field at the back of our house in England when I was three years old. I was born in Little Rissington, east of London. My father and I were standing in the garden area with stone walls all around, there was a field sloping upwards - it seemed large when I was three years old - and my father pointed it out.

What's the best way to procrastinate?

I'm really good at that. First you've got to fundamentally believe in procrastination. Any decision you make, if you make before absolutely necessary, you'll be making it without full information. The longer you delay, the better the job or the decision, because of the more information you have at hand.

At what age were you the happiest and why?

I think I'm probably the happiest I am now. But it might be because I'm getting a bit older, and I don't remember.

Who would you invite - dead or alive - for a private dinner (one person only)? And why?

I'd probably invite my wife Kathy. We've just had such tremendous times and I never tire of her company. We both like travelling, and having been in the hotel business for many years, we both like luxurious hotels. We had a special occasion in the Soho Hotel in London, the restaurant was called Fuel, and I'd probably go back there.

If you could give your 16-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

I think I'd probably give myself the advice the way I thought in those days - just go hard. Chance your arm, work hard, strive, follow your interests and dreams, look upwards - and don't be too careful.

Would you give up flying to reduce carbon emissions? Elaborate.

No, I think it's ridiculous. People who say that have no understanding of the big picture, don't understand science or economics, and most wouldn't be prepared themselves to suffer the outcome. No flights in New Zealand, no tourism over the next few months - let's see what that does.

Petty criminals should be jailed or given home detention? Why?

Home detention. I think it's generally accepted that jail is just a really good school for greater criminality. Jail also costs the community a hell of a lot of money.

What's the best advice you've ever been given?

When I was a Wellington city councillor, I remember after making a few comments during a debate, one of the female councillors turned to me and said, "stop showing off". Later I thought, "yip, I did just make a dick of myself". And I've thought a lot about that since. I'm very conscious not to be a show off.

What is the most beautiful thing you have ever seen, and why?

Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. In 1983, my then-wife Laurel and I were free camping in a campervan on the streets of Florence. It was my first visit to the Uffizi and it was fundamental to my appreciation of the visual arts.

Is it time to get rid of the haka before All Black tests?

No. One of the things as a white boy I realised in my more recent years is that New Zealand has a cultural heritage, but it doesn't have much of a culture. The only unique culture we have is the Maori culture, and rather than as for the last 150 years, try and absorb it until it disappears, it should be an intrinsic part of our culture.

