Squash club founded by cricket legend may be saved by squash great

Gary Murdoch played his first game of squash at the Kelburn Squash Club in 1969 and with the club facing possible closure he might soon play his last there, though hopes have now been raised it could be saved.

New Zealand sporting legend Dame Susan Devoy is heading up a party looking at saving a Wellington club set up by cricketing great John Reid.

In July Stuff revealed that the wrecking ball loomed for Wellington's Club Kelburn, including its eight squash courts, a gym, table tennis, and other facilities.

An email to club members said it "required extensive repairs and a much- improved maintenance plan in order to secure a new ground lease".

But the news hit many hard, no less than the family of cricketing great John Reid who stared the club in 1963.

“He put a lot into that place. He got the idea of a city squash centre from the UK, pulled together the necessary investment from Ron Brierley and others, and away it went,” his son Richard Reid, a former Black Cap, said.

“He would not take kindly to its destruction. Nor do I for that matter. From what I’ve heard it is structurally in pretty good shape, which just adds salt to the wound.”

But last week an email was sent out by the Squash New Zealand board saying the situation was being reconsidered.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Gary Murdoch played his first game of squash at the Kelburn Squash club in 1969. He is still playing at the club aged 72.

A working group had been set up, chaired by squash champion Dame Susan “to investigate options for keeping the facility open”.

For Gary Murdoch, who played his first game of squash at the Kelburn club in 1969, then led the drive to save it, the re-look meant he was “fairly sure” it would now be saved.

Squash NZ owns the building, which sits on Wellington City Council Town Belt land, while Victoria University manages the club.

Squash NZ chief executive Jamie Tong last month said dealings with the council had been amicable but "really our hand was forced" by a 2017 ultimatum to upgrade the building or move on.

"Across the board, it was just showing its age."

The building, behind the tennis courts on Salamanca Rd, also happened to be the location of the world’s first Hell Pizza outlet, which set up there in 1996.

Wellington City Council said Squash NZ had asked the Council for six months’ “breathing space” and they would be meeting next week.