A city of writers and writing - Wellington mapped through books

My Wellington has always been a city of writers and writing. Growing up in Glen Rd, Kelburn, in the house I live in now, I knew that the teachers’ college prefabs down the road were where my parents had met, and had met writers like James K. Baxter, Anton Vogt and Barry Mitcalfe, and where the Glenco Press had published strange little books like Poems Unpleasant and Moa on Lambton Quay.

These were some of the few books that lived in our house. We were a library family, and I could always remember whether my books were borrowed from the mobile library in Upland Rd, the Karori library around the corner from my grandparents in Beauchamp St, or the big library down the cable car. My mother often couldn’t, and you had to return them to the right branch.

Glen Rd itself was unglamorous and unliterary, but years later I learned from Marilyn Duckworth’s memoir Camping on the Faultline that there had been more interesting things going on than I, an innocent child, was aware of.

Maurice Gee’s books give me back the Wellington I know intimately: the sweet smell of karaka berries rotting underfoot on Upland Rd (Crime Story); the views of Matiu/Somes Island and our histories of immigration and prejudice (Live Bodies); the streets, offices and compromised morals of political Wellington (Sole Survivor); colonial Grub St Wellington (The Scornful Moon); the perilous paths up to houses above Tinakori Rd (Going West); the secret paths, pines and hobo camps of Tinakori Hill, now Te Ahumairangi (Blindsight). Those pines and paths are a vivid presence in Elizabeth Knox’s novel of 1940s Wellington, Glamour and the Sea, when Ray Knox makes a desperate dash through the night.

It feels almost too intimate to talk about Elizabeth’s novels. In Treasure she gets young love in a draughty flat better than anyone else possibly could. That flat was a story itself. 246 The Terrace was part of the large estate accumulated by Clara Hallam, and because of a legal dispute – her two sons who didn’t speak would collect the rent in cash on alternate Saturdays – it was extraordinarily cheap and decrepit. One windy night Margaret Mahy stayed and when we apologised for the banging noise she took great delight in our “loose bawd”.

Transplanted to Easdale St above the rose gardens, 246 in its heyday also stars in Glamour and the Sea.

I can visit all the houses I’ve ever lived in on foot in 20 minutes, and I’m grateful to Elizabeth for making exotic northern places like Pomare, Paremata and Tawa intensely real to me in her novellas, which are collected in The High Jump. But the Kāpiti Coast belongs to Patricia Grace. Pōtiki most of all, and subsequent books including this year’s brilliant memoir From the Centre, remap not just that centre but the whole region.

The Aro Valley has exerted a pull ever since I was forbidden to go there as a child (slums and bad people). I’ve always thought of Jean Watson’s wonderful Stand in the Rain as the quintessential Aro novel, but I just checked, and it’s set in Terrace Gardens, another curious inner-city niche. The modern, only slightly improved Aro Valley has been beautifully captured by Danyl McLauchlan’s comic diptych Unspeakable Secrets and Mysterious Mysteries, and more recently and with real terror in Laura Southgate’s The Boyfriend.

I can’t go down Happy Valley Rd without imagining myself in Kirsten McDougall’s tender and surreal The Invisible Rider, and on the South Coast I’m in Kate Duignan’s Breakwater – two striking debuts that feel as if written by the places they inhabit as much as by their authors.

Downtown Wellington today I’m going to give to Damien Wilkins. In Somebody Loves Us All, Dad Art and Lifting, I find the high-end grocers and failing department stores, city apartments and fringe villas, pocket parks and broken footpaths I know and mostly love, and I’m always going somewhere else and coming back.