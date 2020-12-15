Absolutely Positively Consequential

Stuff asks Wellington residents what they think of their city.

OPINION: In 1980 I was desperate to move to Wellington from the lowlands of the Waikato. As mighty as that river is, the hills and harbour and the planning and the plotting that was taking place in Wellington was irresistible. There were revolutions brewing. There was work to do.

Wellington was the place to be. As a young person, Wellington offered the promise of being consequential in life. What greater attraction could there be?

Forty years on, there is existential gnashing of teeth about Wellington’s direction as a city. The list of issues is well recorded.

Most cities in the world are facing infrastructure and economic issues. I’m not qualified to propose engineering or financing solutions, but I have experience in designing the ‘’emotional infrastructure’’ of countries, cities and companies, in finding their purpose and framing this in compelling language.

I found my own personal purpose in Stephen Jay Gould’s theory from evolutionary biology called Punctuated Equilibrium, which states that change happens at the edge of the species where new lifeforms have the greatest freedom to emerge. “Winning the world from the edge” became my mantra.

How, in 2020, is New Zealand ‘’winning the world from the edge’’? There is no doubt we’re the world capital of wellbeing. The prime minister’s global media profile is without doubt our greatest current asset in being relevant in a world that has retreated to home.

Writing in Medium about “high trust societies” and how co-operation rather than individualistic approaches is the only way to defeat mega-threats, London economist Umair Haque​ says: “Whether it knows it or not, the eyes of the world are on New Zealand. It’s not easy being in the spotlight. Maybe you never wanted to. And yet when you are a beacon of light in a dark age, you are the spotlight.”

How does Wellington link its position as the capital of the world’s most progressive social democracy to revenue-generating outcomes.

Wellington has become distracted by comfort, enchanted by its own coolness.

The UN’s 2020 Happiness survey of cities ranks Wellington as No 3 in the world, so we can cross contentment off the bucket list and move on to productive pursuits. Happiness does not pay for a double-digit rates increase, provide capital for better housing and transport, or service a projected government debt level of 56 per cent of GDP in 2026 from a current 19 per cent.

We’ve got hard work ahead of us. Work smarter is the usual rejoinder. True, but there is no substitute for doing extra.

My thought is to frame Wellington as a ‘’Maker City’’, a highly productive engine of policies and products.

Wellington, it turns out, makes a lot of stuff. Software. Games. Movies. Chocolate. Hats. Wine. Paint. Fire engines. Furniture. Books. Biomedicines. Building products.

We make legislation, intellectual property, diplomacy and a myriad of other ‘’soft’’ outputs to support national strategy.

Wellington’s coffee houses are cool, but the city needs to move to a harder-edged, consequential imperative. Make. Sell. Ship. Steve Jobs said: “Real Artists Ship.”

The entire city needs to ramp up its productivity and outreach. The philosophy that “the kumara does not speak of its own sweetness” needs to be knocked on its head. Marketing is not cheerleading or junk science. It’s what communicates ideas.

The leader for whom this city is named is regarded as one of the greatest defensive commanders of all time, legendary for his adaptive defensive style resulting in several victories against numerically superior forces while minimising his own losses.

There is a metaphor here for our time. Be Consequential. Absolutely. And Positively.

Brian Sweeney is the New York-based chairman of strategic communications company SweeneyVesty, which he cofounded with Jane Vesty in Wellington in 1987. He publishes nzedge.com.