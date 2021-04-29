Lower speed limits on SH5 will just frustrate drivers

OPINION: 41 seconds. That’s the time Waka Kotahi NZTA believes will be lost if speed limits are dropped on the Napier-Taupō road. 41 seconds. The agency believes that lower speed limits on the road will save lives.

In some cases it will – but according to its own review document, only one or two.

So what is the point if that is in fact the case? It seems it has already made up its mind and the speed-limit change will happen regardless.

As a truck driver, I travel this road 5 to 6 times a week. My former truck enabled me to get up the hills at about 45kmh, now I have one that is 10kmh slower uphill and I’ve lost about 10 minutes over the entire road each way. So much for the 41 seconds. Is it flawed mathematics by NZTA?

NZTA has said it is reviewing the speed limits “to make the [roads] safer for all road users”. The frustration of a lot of drivers will make them as dangerous and as unsafe as they are now because some won’t lower their speed whatsoever and, with the lack of road policing on the state highway, they’ll continue to crash with the same frequency as now.

Statistics from NZTA’s own review FAQs actually state that only 15 per cent of crashes are speed related, so a drop in the limit won’t help much.

NZTA has also stated that making speeds safer is just one part of its approach, but something it can do quickly. To me, that is just NZTA’s way of saying it’s not getting enough funding to do the remedial work required to make the road safer.

John Cowpland/Stuff Drivers should be consulted on what they feel will make the Napier-Taupo road safer, says Tony Alexander.

Most of the crashes have happened on low-speed corners or at least those that already have speed advisory signs. A lot are happening in wet conditions, which would lead one to believe the road doesn’t have the correct amount of grip for what is needed. A lot, too, are caused by driver inattention, fatigue or flagrant disregard of the rules already in place, which is your human factor.

In June 2020, I wrote a report for the Hastings District Council (HDC) outlining some of the corner, road quality and road condition issues on the road.

Obvious flaws outlined in the report included areas where seal was deteriorating substantially, bad patch work that caused vehicles to become unstable even at low speeds, corners that could be and should be realigned, just-completed seal that was lifting within days of being done. The list went on.

There were some recommendations that have been completed this season with NZTA and contractors having the funds to use asphalt instead of chip seal. These repairs have transformed the road surface, making it safer and more user friendly. It seems the practice beforehand was just to seal over potholes, divots and corrugations, thereby causing the issues to pop up not long after a reseal had been completed.

Some other recommendations were for NZTA to be more proactive in checking contractors’ work, and to investigate the material being used to reseal because it was clear it wasn’t holding up to the expectations of road users. Whether this was done is not known.

I also recommended that NZTA consult drivers as to what they want on the road. This hasn’t been done. More VMS (electronic message) boards were recommended to advise drivers about conditions on the road. The VMS board at the Taupō end is only suited for northbound traffic and by the time the Napier Airport VMS is updated, it’s too late for traffic already on the road.

And better cellphone coverage is a must. There are multiple areas on the road where there is no coverage whatsoever and that could be the difference between help coming quickly and not.

Recently, at a community meeting held at Te Pohue, the general consensus was that the speed lowering was just NZTA’s way of saying it didn’t have the money to upgrade the road.

In fact, a lot of the residents said they would support speed restrictions in some areas, but not a blanket lowering, and that they were afraid NZTA would simply go ahead with the speed lowering without actually listening to what they were saying.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Mohaka Bridge has been the site of quite a few accidents.

I have to give credit where credit is due. NZTA has upgraded multiple areas this season – Dylon’s Hill, Mohaka Bridge approaches, along with a number of areas where traditionally the seal was an issue and deteriorated throughout the year, often having to be redone every year. The organisation has also put in barriers and electronic signs in areas where the crash rate was high.

It is also in the process of upgrading the road surface on the northern side of the Titikoura saddle, a problem area in the past. That’s what an increase in budget will do. It has allowed them to concentrate on areas that needed repair and to also use a more expensive, but better type of seal.

There are other areas where a substandard job has been done, leaving divots and undulations under the new surface or areas where new seal has been dropped but leaving a lip at the start or finish, which in turn will deteriorate just in time for next season’s repairs.

It’s all well and good NZTA asking for public opinion on whether the speed limit should be lowered, but it is time it actually asked what could actually be improved on the road. More passing lanes? Corners straightened?

Surely the money being spent on a speed review could have been used elsewhere to make the road safer.

To date, there has been an overwhelming outcry on the proposal to drop the limit. But along with the outcry, there have been multiple recommendations by every-day road users that could and will make the road safer. Dropping speed limits isn’t one of them.

*Tony Alexander is a road safety/upgrade advocate based in Napier. He is also a truck driver and a regular user of the State Highway 5 corridor.