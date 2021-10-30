What's the Meta with Facebook?

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Changes to your Facebook's news feed have sparked questions about the company's algorithm.

EDITORIAL: The year is 2031 and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is delivering a Covid-19 update via the Metaverse. She’s standing in your lounge, but it doesn’t look like your lounge. Depending on your whim, it looks like the deck of the Starship Enterprise or the Gardens of Versailles.

Ardern is appearing as a digital avatar of herself, a messenger of universal kindness. And there are no Covid-19 cases because, since the Metaverse was invented, no-one has had to go outside or mingle with other, flesh and blood human beings.

Eric Risberg/AP Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook’s rebrand as Meta.

Does that seem nice? Or is it a bit creepy?

It may seem hard to believe, but the internet was once considered a force for good. Online evangelists promised that information would be democratised, people would connect without gatekeepers and healthy politics and free-market economies would flourish.

That was in the 1990s. People felt more hopeful then. Such downsides as online radicalisation, political polarisation, privacy breaches, cyberbullying and tech monopolies were not part of the picture.

Virtual reality was one of the most-hyped potentials of this new world but it took a long time to arrive. Facebook’s rebranding as Meta, and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual demonstration this week, brings it that much closer.

Calling the video awkward is an understatement. Never the most natural of actors, Zuckerberg interacted with other avatars, including a goofy giant robot and people playing cards in zero gravity. The future isn’t what it used to be.

It is also surprising that the company chose to rebrand as Meta, with its allusions to metadata, reminding users of the harvesting of personal information by tech companies.

But the company formerly known as Facebook is putting a lot of its weight behind this brave new world. It has spent US $10 billion (NZ$13.9b) this year alone on its metaverse division, Facebook Reality Labs.

Just as it was science-fiction writer William Gibson who coined the word “cyberspace”, before it became reality, “metaverse” was invented by writer Neal Stephenson. In his 1992 book Snow Crash, people abandon a grim, dystopian future for a virtual world.

Zuckerberg describes his Metaverse as “an embodied internet, where you're in the experience, not just looking at it”. It has been called a “utopian idea that will unlock an entirely new economy of virtual goods and services”.

A version of it is already operating. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice-president of global affairs, reportedly holds team meetings in the office Metaverse, which includes a virtual table and a virtual whiteboard.

Who would go back to Zoom meetings after that?

But it is fair to say that Zuckerberg’s Meta announcement was not greeted with overwhelming positivity. And the reasons are obvious.

There is widespread suspicion of Facebook. Even those who use it resent its power. The past few weeks have seen a remarkable series of leaks from a whistleblower, showing how and why hate and misinformation have flourished, and how the company was aware of Instagram’s toxic effect on teenage girls, among other revelations.

Zuckerberg denies that the timing of the new announcement was a distraction from the leaks, but it’s unlikely that a platform that began as a way to rate the attractiveness of young women on campus, and allowed a live-streaming of a mass murder, can be trusted to build a better alternative to the world we already live in.

Forget the virtual world. We still have to deal with the consequences of Facebook in this one.