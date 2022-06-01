Why we need to limit the number of cars passing through neighbourhoods

Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

Simon Louisson, a former journalist, is a Seatoun resident and rides his bike around Wellington.

OPINION: If there was one positive result from the Covid-19 lockdowns, it’s this: It showed us how we can reclaim our streets from cars.

We walked the streets without fear of being mowed down, kids could play and there was a feeling of euphoria about that. It was an incredible, positive unintended consequence of lockdown.

“Before Covid-19, we might have agreed that yes, streets with very little traffic did sound nice, but privately dismissed the idea as unrealistic,” Holly Walker wrote in a paper for the Helen Clark Foundation: The Shared Path: People not cars at the heart of communities.

Supplied/Stuff Wellington resident and keen cyclist Simon Louisson.

The lockdown experience of quieter streets led many to ask: now that we have experienced low-traffic streets and neighbourhoods, and found that we like them, what can we do to keep them, without the need for lockdown conditions?

Walker’s paper argued we should take this huge positive of people reclaiming the streets and build it into a specific policy: namely developing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) where people and active transport have priority over cars in designated areas.

Motorised traffic is directed to through-roads that border the LTNs. People who live inside the low-traffic neighbourhood can drive directly to and from their homes, arrange deliveries, and be accessed by emergency services, but speed is legally and physically limited on those streets.

Walker’s paper suggested LTNs should be quite small. Ideally, residents should be able to walk or wheel across them in under 15 minutes. They are also most effective if they are part of an integrated, city-wide plan and network of connected LTNs, so people can cross easily between neighbourhoods to access key destinations, and in order to keep main arterial routes safe for all.

A beauty of LTNs is that they can be built progressively, one-by-one. Experience overseas suggests that while there is pushback at the beginning, once people in the community experience the advantages, other neighbourhoods’ clamour to be next in line.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Paula MacEwan and Lui Sitama Tupuola were part of the "engine room" that helped make Fantame Street in Porirua's Cannons Creek safer by using tactical urbanism to slow down cars driving through.

Because of Wellington’s topography, not all of Wellington’s suburbs are suitable. But some, such as Miramar, with its wide, often quiet streets, are ideally suited.

Since 2019, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has been partnering with councils around the country via its Innovating Streets Programme, to fund councils to make temporary or semi-permanent physical changes to streets. The aim is to “prototype new designs, and involve communities in actions that help them to re-imagine their streets and neighbourhoods”.

Experience overseas, such as Waltham Forest in London, show that most residents love living in low-traffic neighbours because children can play safely on streets that are transformed into a recreational space.

Well-planned and executed LTNs can dramatically reduce traffic volumes, not only in the streets within the neighbourhood, but also in the surrounding residential area. Active travel to school increases, house values usually rise and turnover for local business generally lifts.

Nick Monro/RNZ Plywood roadblocks have turned thoroughfares into cul-de-sacs in the Onehunga low traffic area trial.

People living in LTNs talk about hearing more birds, having a stronger sense of community, and the pleasure of seeing kids on bikes on roads that safe.

But successfully establishing LTNs requires good consultation so neighbourhoods fully understand the benefits and there is buy-in. Communities often resist change so concerns need to be addressed. One trial in Onehunga in Auckland was abandoned after a bogan pro-car element vandalised the traffic-calming bollards.

An Auckland University survey of experience of street lockdown quoted one woman saying: “My anxiety levels are lower. I feel like I can utilise my time outside with the children on walks or bikes without the ever-present, usual vigilant checking for cars.”

To get going on this, the Wellington City Council needs firstly to establish a policy on LTNs and integrate that into its Long-term Plan. It then needs to trial a pilot or two in the most likely neighbourhoods.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fantame St in Porirua's Cannons Creek underwent strategic changes to slow down traffic and create a space for the community to spend time.

Such a policy could be the building block for a wider policy based that would see Wellington join the Slow Cities movement developed by Dr Rodney Tolley, of Staffordshire University.

Dr Tolley, who has visited Wellington, said the Slow Cities movement is upending the entrenched shibboleth that “faster is always better”. That myth has resulted in transport that has a damaging, costly legacy, including road deaths, pollution, physical inactivity, noise, community severance and the health impacts of the climate crisis.

One of the easiest stepping stones to achieving Slow City status is to create LTNs, says Dr Tolley. Experience overseas suggests that while there may be pushback at the beginning, once people in other neighbourhoods see the advantages, everyone wants to do it.

Simon Louisson is a former journalist. He has worked as a media and policy analyst for the Green Party. The views expressed here are his own.