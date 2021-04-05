“Modern man is locked into the shake trap because not to take the proffered paw is interpreted as hostile,” writes Jane Bowron.

OPINION: One of the upsides of being a female is that you don’t have to shake hands. During lockdown, stories of what really goes on in the men’s revealed that blokes are pretty slack about washing their hands after using the urinal.

After straining the potatoes and giving the old fellow a quick shake, a bloke will emerge from the gents, bump into a mate and shake hands. Of course some women too are a bit remiss about handwashing post pee.

Be that as it may, and taking into account that all public toilets are sources of cross-contamination with taps, door knobs etc, I can’t help but spare a thought for shaking man.

A couple of decades ago I shook hands because I thought it gave me parity with professional men. Now I revert to antiquated Victorian etiquette, which decreed that a handshake between the sexes should be initiated by the lady. Modern man is locked into the shake trap because not to take the proffered paw is interpreted as hostile.

When the Covid elbow nudge emerged, I embraced it, thinking I could blame my saggy elbows on the wear and tear of one too many elbow encounters. But it was an awkward, ungainly greeting that made you look like you had a broken wing, possibly from falling off the property ladder.

But back to handshakes and the emergence of the modern sideways hug. Have you come across the latter?

One does not give the full frontal hug, but rather, in the manner of the air kiss, the parties step diagonally towards each other and then step sideways as they lightly pat each other on the back before stepping back to resume personal space distance.

It’s a great way of dealing with the aggressive hugger – you know the type who, during a hug will thrust his/her groin into yours rather than stick their backside a couple of polite inches out to avoid the grind. Yes, indeed, everyone has a hug horror story eg big-breasted women dreading the full frontal because it can hurt, or gives a pervert the perfect opportunity to cop a free feel, all in the name of ice-breaking universal friendliness.

Then there’s the Benny Hill hugger, who chases you round the table to lay an embrace on you. All terribly amusing but harrowing for the pursued.

And let’s not forget the cloying habitual hugger, who has to hug you, even if they’ve already hugged you earlier that day. Over-hugging weakens the goodwill of the gesture, which can be a moving emotional embrace when you reunite with a loved one, or a dear friend you haven’t seen for a while.

Sensitive people know when to give a hug and do not press their advances if they go in for a hug and see the other person cringe and recoil. Somehow such loud and clear body language is not to be taken into consideration by the aggressive hugger believing hugging to be their thing.

And spare a thought for heavily pregnant women. Their tummies are a hug magnet to perfect strangers because a big-with-child belly apparently gives everyone the right to touch the gravid and the unborn.

The worst hugging offenders are the thug hug funeral-goers, who absolutely must give the grieving a special great big hug. It might make them feel better, but it can be the last straw for someone on a difficult day exhausted from fielding a volley of forced embraces. In this instance, the default handshake comes into its own.