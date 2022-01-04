Could the shortage of rubbish truck drivers lead to a smelly Trashtastrophe?

A rubbish man collects garbage in Newtown, where service has been pretty good, says Dave Armstrong. Not so for some other areas of the city and region.

OPINION: After spending Christmas at Chez Armstrong, one of my principal occupations in the following hot, lazy days was stamping on cardboard boxes and cramming them into our bulging recycle bin.

I also lugged multiple empty fizzy wine bottles into our overflowing green bin and surreptitiously placed others in the half-filled bins of our abstemious neighbours.

But these are mild inconveniences compared to some poor Wellington folk who have had to put up with uncollected rubbish and recycling.

Some community houses in Naenae, managed by Kāinga Ora, hadn’t had their rubbish collected for three weeks. According to Waste Management, the council waste contractor, the problem was a ‘’complex scenario’’ because there were different arrangements for bin emptying.

The situation was eventually remedied and congrats to the PR person who came up with the ‘‘complex scenario’’ line.

READ MORE:

* Trash, water, roads: Wellington council looking at bringing it all back in-house

* Bad smells for Christmas as rubbish goes uncollected, bins sit overflowing for weeks



From a public health point of view, I happen to think rubbish collection is a very simple scenario – collect it if you possibly can. We don’t really need public health emergencies right now as we have this little other public health thingy going on involving vaccinations and lockdowns.

Wellington has had similar problems with various reports of uncollected rubbish and recycling. In the basil patches of Newtown, things have been pretty good, apart from one incident when a household’s rubbish went uncollected because some fool forgot to put the bin out because he was busy finishing his column. However, I have noticed recently that the recycling comes later than usual.

According to Dorothy Ross of Mt Victoria, her recycling has been uncollected for two out of the last three weeks. When it did get collected a day late, it was by a rubbish truck, not a recycling truck.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One Mt Victoria resident says when her recycling has been collected recently it was by a rubbish truck, not a recycling one.

Would the bottles and cardboard have been recycled or would they have gone straight to the dump, to the dump, to the dump, dump, dump?

Ms Ross said the council told her that smaller streets were sometimes skipped due to ‘’trucks breaking down and short-staffing’’, although a council spokesperson denied they were skipping streets.

However, in early December, the council announced that a nationwide driver shortage was making it difficult to retain drivers across all industries. As a result, rubbish collections were starting earlier.

Does this sound familiar to those Wellingtonians who catch buses? Could the shortage of rubbish truck drivers lead to a smelly Trashtastrophe?

The rubbish problem does raise the issue of council-contracted services. When I was a kid, a gang of ‘’dusties’’ collected your waste from your property and dumped it into a large truck. They were council employees and, provided you left some beers out for them at Christmas time, the service was excellent.

Today, councils are finding that some private operators can’t provide a steady flow of workers and lack the agility to cope with shortages. Contractors are often locked into competitive, long-term contracts which means that offering higher wages to attract staff would cut greatly into their profits.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Dave Armstrong: ‘’When I was a kid, a gang of ‘’dusties’’ collected your waste from your property and dumped it into a large truck. They were council employees and ... the service was excellent.’’

Wellington’s rubbish and recycling is contracted to EnvironNZ, whose parent company is CK Infrastructure Holdings, which also owns Wellington Electricity. A hallmark of CK’s ownership of Wellington Electricity has been a lack of investment in infrastructure – one of the reasons trolley buses were discontinued – and slack maintenance. As one sparky recently told me, ‘’it’s essentially an accountancy company that outsources everything to contract electricians’’.

I find it hard to believe that this large global infrastructure company cannot find the money and does not have the wherewithal to attract more drivers to collect our rubbish.

Contracting out to large companies is not always a bad thing. For example, Lower Hutt contractors Waste Management uses a fleet of environmentally friendly electric trucks – one of the largest electric fleets in the country. But there are also disadvantages when you contract services out to multinationals.

Although these companies work within the law, they’re not always the best corporate citizens. They are often registered in tax havens like the British Virgin Islands and avoid tax in the country they operate in by using a series of loans to and from their parent companies.

Some of these companies also have aggressive industrial relations policies and, pre-Covid, often looked to hire cheaper migrant workers rather than form a good relationship with local workers and their representatives. For recycling and waste collection, where health and safety is a massive issue because of sole-operator trucks, it is essential that the staff are well-paid and well-trained.

Would bringing services like rubbish collection inhouse be a better idea? Our mayor and many of his councillors certainly think it’s an idea worth considering. When unemployment is high and conditions stable, it’s tempting for councils to cut costs by outsourcing services to the lowest bidder.

But in these times of labour shortages, a council offering drivers well-paid careers with decent conditions could lead to far better services and the ability to avoid shortages.

Let’s hope local bodies take a close look at all their outsourced contracts and throw the ones that stink like a bin of uncollected rubbish straight into the trash.