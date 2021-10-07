Outrage at Lorde and the Mongrel Mob shows we're losing our ability to see two sides of an issue

On Tumblr, Lorde, old poetry and the Mongrel Mob, columnist Glenn McConnell reflects on a divided nation.

OPINION: Very few people can be labelled either good or evil.

The 2010s saw an old poem by Walt Whitman take off on social media. The website Tumblr, urged by alt stars like Lana Del Rey, fell in love with the old essayist and journalist who died in 1892. He was a white American, who the history books say enjoyed sunbathing naked.

His work, Song of Myself, was repeated to no end, especially the line “Very well then I contradict myself, I am large, I contain multitudes.”

123RF Walt Whitman, 1819-1892, was an American poet, essayist, and journalist.

To me, that phrase spoke to intellectual curiosity and an acceptance that, well, nothing’s perfect. No one political ideology is watertight and even our best-held beliefs should be malleable. It acknowledges that our views can often contradict themselves, therefore we should be open to hearing the thoughts and experiences of others.

While many of us rallied behind that belief at the time, it seems a steadily decreasing number of people believe this to be true in 2021.

I have seen an incredible inability of those who engage in politics – the public and the powerful – to act in good faith.

The aim of many, especially heavy users of social media, is now to mould any current event to fit their political agenda. I mean literally anything.

In recent weeks, New Zealand’s hard left, sometimes called “the woke”, has condemned Lorde for singing in te reo and labelled a rival newspaper “genocidal” for including the perspectives of people wanting to ease lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, conservatives and right-wingers have hit out at the Ministry of Health after it organised for Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito to visit Auckland.

These are just a few recent examples of faux-outrage built from exceptional bad faith. They show an unwillingness to read beyond the headlines, coupled with an eagerness to virtue-signal in rapid fire. Let me explain.

AP Lorde released an album in te reo Māori, but not everyone was happy.

During Māori Language Week, the singer Lorde released a new album in te reo. In pop culture, that was a major sign of te reo being increasingly welcome in the mainstream. The album gained millions of streams almost immediately. Good news, you’d think.

However, the hard left disagreed. A poster on Instagram quickly went viral, accusing the Pākehā singer of taking advantage of our indigenous culture. Young Instagram users, many of them Pākehā themselves, said this was yet another example of white saviourism.

These are all interesting arguments, but they simply didn’t apply in this situation. And the social media activists would have realised this, had they bothered to read past the headline.

If they had, they’d have known the album was a co-production between Lorde and some of the most experienced and trusted reo Māori advocates in Aotearoa – including Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Hana Mereraiha and Hēmi Kelly.

If they’d read Māori language commissioner Rawinia Higgins’ sensible and non-salacious open letter to Aotearoa, they’d have known the experts had been pushing for mainstream acceptance and aroha for te reo for a long time.

But reading beyond the headlines, and listening to others’ motivations, often makes it harder to be outraged. It allows you to empathise with others, and that’s not useful for social media activists who know rage spreads faster than detailed explanations.

It’s far easier to handpick small bites of information, turn them into a post for Instagram, and use that to reinforce your pre-existing worldview.

The hardened woke believe the world is divided into oppressed and oppressors. The oppressors employ colonisation to exploit groups such as indigenous people, and in that mindset Lorde – a rich white socialite – fits the archetype well. In this instance, however, the stereotype couldn’t have been further from the truth.

The right is not immune. They, too, see the world in good vs evil. Evil people are those in gangs and others who challenge social norms. They say criminals are undeserving of our attention.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito was granted an exemption to cross the Covid-19 border into Auckland.

And so there was outrage on Wednesday, when we learned the Ministry of Health was working with Sonny Fatupaito and fellow Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam.

Both are well-respected leaders among mobsters and have stood out as willing to engage with authorities, despite obvious issues.

Health officials organised for both men to enter Auckland and encourage gang members to get vaccinated. Gangs are some of the hardest-to-engage people, but we know vaccination – to be effective – needs to reach everyone.

Stuff Harry Tam is a lifetime member of the Mongrel Mob.

Right-wing commentators and politicians were outraged and went on a tweet spree, arguing it was proof the evil mob had infiltrated the Government. But life is not that simple.

There are many reasons to dislike gangs. There are many reasons to be suspicious of American music labels. And there are many reasons to ease current Covid restrictions, and also to tighten them.

If we can no longer bear to read another person’s opinion and engage with those we often disagree with, then we’ll all be worse off.

Glenn McConnell is a student, journalist and fortnightly columnist for Stuff. He is from Te Ātiawa.