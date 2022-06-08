The Dominion Post says: Let's hope Health NZ's transparency is less shaky than Hutt Hospital

The health system is having its biggest operation in 20 years, will transparency be an outcome?

OPINION: There may never be a good time for a damning seismic rating for a hospital, but it’s particularly bad timing to get a damning seismic rating amid an ongoing pandemic, the onset of winter illnesses and the biggest health system reform in 20 years.

In times like these – with lives literally on the line – the public deserves to have timely access to accurate information and to those making the decisions.

Since the Dominion Post revealed Hutt Hospital’s Heretaunga Block was earthquake prone, its board and local politicians have been desperately trying to find out how locals will be looked after when the building closes.

Incoming authority Health New Zealand has been vague on the arrival of the final seismic report (technically the 15% rating is still undergoing peer review) and no major decisions will be made until then.

Last Wednesday, the report was “due in the next few days” according to HNZ. On Thursday afternoon, half an hour before an emergency Hutt Valley health board meeting kicked off, it was “due in the coming weeks”.

But when district health boards go extinct on June 30, so do elected board members and their powers to make decisions for the health of the community.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The future of Hutt Hospital, centre right, will be left in the hand of the centralised health service, Health New Zealand.

Say what you will about district health boards, but for media, they remain one of the strongest avenues of transparency into hospital goings-on, with public meetings unencumbered by layers of communication teams, signed off statements and management hierarchies.

Media see accountability in real time, whether it’s cracking down on junk food, staff shortages, or outlining the consequences of 20 years of deficits.

They also intimately know the pain of finding a local midwife, they know the gaps in care in their communities, because they and their families experience that system in real time.

Board members of Hutt Hospital, not management, spoke to media the day the quake-prone status was revealed, and with it the decision to close the hospital. And while some in the executive have since given interviews, chief executive Fionnagh Dougan is yet to front on the Heretaunga Block, instead only providing written statements.

This Wednesday, Hutt Valley health board dumped board papers and technical advice on the Heretaunga block on its website.

Monique Ford/Stuff Fionnagh Dougan joint chief executive for Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley District Health Boards is yet to provide an interview on the quake-prone Heretaunga building.

How this transparency will work in an essentially nationalised health system remains to be seen. We can expect “localities” but not for the next two years. And we can expect local leaders to help with the transition, but some will be on short, fixed-term contracts.

Health New Zealand has promised transparency – and to her credit, chief executive Margie Apa has made herself available for one-on-one interviews since beginning the role.

So forgive us our scepticism. But history shows us, when centralised organisations – laden with faceless bureaucrats – are running the show, transparency and personal accountability are among the first things to go.

As well as doing away with DHBs on July 1, Health New Zealand will absorb most of the responsibilities of the Ministry of Health – an agency in which interviews with actual people have been nigh-on-impossible during the pandemic, outside the 1pm briefings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a 1pm Covid update – the media’s bread and butter during the pandemic and also generally the only opportunity media had to interview health bureaucrats.

For every one question asked at those briefings, you can be sure there are dozens more relegated to a carefully thought through email chain, which goes through several pairs of hands, often reaching journalists only when any controversy or candour has been translated into bureaucratese​.

The Ministry of Health is promising to do better, now offering to re-look at questions from our reporters every week if we feel there has been inadequate answers. Health New Zealand: consider this an open invite to enlighten the people of Hutt Valley on their hospital’s future, but leave the smoke and mirrors at the door.