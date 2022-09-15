We say: Wellington council should show courage and cut road speeds

Spend anytime outside a school gate and it is obvious there are a small number of people who continiue to speed outide schools.

Some Wellington drivers are feeling under siege. Hackles, and sometimes legal challenges, are raised every time there is a new cycleway or bus lane, or car parks are cut. Add price rises at the pump and indignation soars.

The voices of those who love the cycleways and shared pathways – and who enjoy clearer roads as a result of some people using other forms of transport – often get drowned out.

But the Wellington City Council has the opportunity to show leadership and courage by voting on Thursday to drastically cut speed limits across the city.

If passed on Thursday, it will mean that 80% of the city’s streets will have a 30kph speed limit by the middle of 2024, while some main routes will drop to 40kph, and major routes such as State Highway 1 will stay at 50kph.

It was a vote that should have passed in June but a cacophony of last-minute amendments by councillors made the paper such a mess that it was pulled to be reconsidered in September.

If passed – and it should be – it will be a brave and sensible decision by the council that is, if anything, too late. Few will argue the environmental benefits of slowing down – but there will be detractors to the safety argument.

The World Economic Forum in September reported on a Europe-wide drive to reduce speed limits in cities to 30kph in an effort to reduce emissions and pedestrian deaths. Paris, Bilbao and Brussels had already done it. In Glasgow, 20mph (32kph) speed zones reduced pedestrian versus car collisions by 31%.

123RF The Wellington City Council vote, if passed, is bound to anger some.

A 2018 International Transport Forum report, citing a 2014 study, noted: “The risk of being killed is almost five times higher in collisions between a car and a pedestrian at 50kph compared to the same type of collisions at 30kph.”

The most vulnerable of those pedestrians are children.

The Government has already ruled that speed limits outside schools have to be reduced.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Iona Pannett is the leading voice at council calling for the speed reduction.

Wellington’s council looks set to go one step further by reducing limits not just outside schools but for their entire catchments.

How many more parents will happily send their children to school by foot if the chances of them getting hit by a car are significantly reduced?

If the council takes the brave leap for mass speed reduction, it will come with a big question mark: How will it be enforced?

Ross Giblin The change should see more people feeling confident to take alternative transport.

Without enforcement, feel-good rules are nothing more than virtue-signalling.

The person speeding past a school gate now is just as likely to do it in 2024 – when there will be an expectation roads are safer for children.

Wellington City has 1800 public roads that stretch for 700km. There is no realistic way police nor the council have the resources to consistently monitor and enforce speed limits on 50% – let alone 80% or more – of this.

What authorities can do is ensure, when the changes are introduced, there is enough enforcement for the first few months to change expectations so 30kph doesn’t feel like a crawl.

When Nicholas Oates was charged with speeding in Christchurch in 1901, witnesses said his car was going so fast that they could not make out how many passengers were in the car. He was travelling, witnesses said, “at a speed at least 10 miles per hour (16kph)”.

Nobody is advocating a return to 1901 but if 16kph could seem a blur back then, surely 30kph could seem adequate now.