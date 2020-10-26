Celebrating Wellington's unique cultural heritage

Randell Cottage is on the must do list for history lovers during Wellington Heritage Week.

It's 1979 and outside Upper Hutt City Library, a staffer hands their child into the arms of “The Greatest” – Muhammad Ali.

The world’s heavyweight boxing champion lifts 2-year-old Jason Tarawhiti to his cheek for a hug and a photograph is taken. Television crews are everywhere. Having won the title five months prior, Ali was in the city simply because Heretaunga-based coach Alan Scaife had invited him.

Ali loved children (he had nine of his own) – on his arrival at Wellington Airport on February 23, The Evening Post reported he picked up a little girl, kissed her and whispered in her ear that he loved her.

"The bewildered infant looked from the ... man to her mother to the milling crowd and wondered what was going on," the paper wrote.

UPPER HUTT CITY LIBRARY A photo of Muhammad Ali posing with 2-year-old Jason Tarawhiti in front of the Upper Hutt City Library during his visit to Upper Hutt on February, 23 1979.

READ MORE:

* Finding out the story of your house is becoming easier

* McCurdy's chest has a story to tell

* Historical houses open to the public



Reid Perkins, Upper Hutt library’s heritage coordinator, is pulling together forgotten and unseen films to be shown at the library as part of Wellington Heritage Week, which runs from October 26 to November 1.

Perkins has sourced exclusive historical footage from TVNZ about Ali’s visit to the city. There’s also home movies featuring the opening of Ōrongomai Marae and work on the Remutaka Tunnel, which will be displayed in a montage on October 31 for Upper Hutt on Screen.

Wellington Heritage Week, organised by capital-based urban planner and student David Batchelor, is in its fourth year and gives the public the opportunity to explore the region’s rich history and hidden treasures through events, tours and exhibitions.

Kevin Stent/Stuff David Batchelor, the director of Wellington Heritage Week, at Randall Cottage, one of several heritage-listed Thorndon homes which will have an open day for the public as part of the week.

There’s about 40 activities to get to – many are free or koha – but some require bookings, which Batchelor says are going fast.

The idea was born from Batchelor seeing local heritage stories which he says had “no voice”. “It grew and grew ... it’s got a life of its own.” The idea is to enrich people’s experiences of where they live, he says.

“It’s a snapshot of a time and place ... [with] home movies and videos, most of those just get lost and disappear,” Perkins said of his screen event. “It’s important to make them available to the public and not just keep them locked up in archival storerooms.”

Supplied The opening of Ōrongomai Marae will also be featured in footage shared as part of the Upper Hutt on Screen event.

Sebastian Clarke is a member of the Thorndon Trust and has helped organise a combined open day for the heritage-listed Randell Cottage, Lilburn House and Rita Angus Cottage – all homes of well-known Kiwi writers, artists and composers – as part of the week.

Rita Angus Cottage was the home and studio for the critically-acclaimed artist between 1955 and 1970, with its garden inspiring much of her work.

The trust – which owns the cottage – decided to focus on this aspect for its event by encouraging people to come and sketch Angus’ garden, which is maintained by volunteers.

“We see this as a heritage practice ... it offers people a way to actively participate and engage in the history of this artist’s home,” Clarke says.

Supplied When artist Rita Angus lived at her Thorndon cottage from 1955 to 1970, her garden of abundant flowers and plant life inspired much of her work.

“Heritage is much more than just the physical fabric of an old building, it is equally about the stories of the people that inhabited these places and the way they used them.”

Maintenance and protection of historic places is only worthwhile if people can access them, Clarke says.

“Protection isn’t about keeping a place retained, it’s making sure the importance and significance can be shared and celebrated ... [it’s a way] of keeping those stories alive.”