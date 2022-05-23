My Wellington: 'Walking or biking is the closest thing to a magic pill'

Isabella Cawthorn wants to make the city’s streets better for people. She has been fuelling conversations about how to do this for years, as editor of urbanism website Talk Wellington, among other urban and cycling initiatives.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Porirua – specifically in Plimmerton. I feel grounded and nourished – and defined – by its particular seascape, and landscape. It’s core to my pākehātanga (Pākehā culture). That’s possibly because I grew up here, and now live next door to my parents. I invest a lot in the local community and environment, and I can see that bearing fruit.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Big waves pummel the Plimmerton seawall at high tide in gale force winds.

My favourite thing about Plimmerton is ...

It’s a village – a proper village. We don’t have many of those around the Wellington region. It’s got a train station, and every conceivable amenity. It’s very easy to live car-free in Plimmerton. If you include e-scooting, basically the whole of Plimmerton is a 15-minute neighbourhood.

There are so many ways to get amongst the sea: from waka ama (outrigger canoeing), to keelboats, to having a paddle, and getting some kaimoana (seafood).

How do you travel around your neighbourhood, and then the city at large?

For short trips, I always try to go under my own steam – be it biking, or walking. With the combination of bike and train, or walk and train, or bus and bike, I can go most places.

There are four reasons I prefer these modes: Walking or biking for 30 minutes is the closest thing to a magic pill you’ll ever find, health-wise. I enjoy the connection with others, and the world around me, which public transport and fresh air allow. It’s cheaper than owning and running my own car. And it’s zero carbon.

The most contentious issue on my neighbourhood Facebook page is ...

We get really exercised about car-based stuff mostly – traffic and parking. It's sad to see how imaginations have been handicapped by decades in car-dominated environments. Many of us seem to have dismissed the prospect that our communities can lower carbon emissions and have a good life – "oh it's not realistic", or "that'll never happen".

There’s a lot of transport injustice in Porirua – but in my area, which is pretty affluent, we actually have a lot more choices. One day soon we’re going to look back and go, “isn’t it crazy how fraught the whole school drop-off thing was, once?” That time’s not yet, but I’m confident we’re making progress.

Louise Thomas A juvenile black-fronted tern spotted in Plimmerton.

When I need to clear my head, I go to …

I like to get right down, and put my hands in the sea.

I have an old 1962 Zephyr dinghy; 3.75 metres. We go out sailing, her and me. I get out on the ocean, hoon around on it, watch seabirds fly past, and dolphins come up from underneath.

I always come back from sailing with my face hurting, because I’ve grinned like an idiot for a couple of hours.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to …

Daytime: The Leeds St Laneway – either Lashings, Wellington Chocolate Factory or the Leeds St Bakery. I have a massive sweet tooth.

Evening time: A negroni in one of the places with a good street environment to people watch. If in doubt, I go to Crumpet. I really enjoyed the negroni at Amok with coffee amaro – it’s intense, a great later-night one.

If I were mayor for a term I would ...

I would have a massive festival of city civics – open the streets to people, have lots of kōrero and kai, and play all day and night!

This would launch some permanent mechanisms to democratise civic participation, so who's shaping our cities actually reflects the population living in them. Urban civics can be really exciting and tangible: we can get into it with really local places like streets and parks, making them better for all.