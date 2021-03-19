What's on in Wellington this weekend

Pride Festival

Queer Stories: Discovering LGBTQIA+ History

Newtown Library, today, 5pm, free

Expert librarians will show you some of their favourite resources for discovering queer culture and history at the library, and retrace their journeys of discovery through our resources, in print and online. We'll finish up with a screening of an iconic queer film from our collection.

Art ‘n Elders: Learning rainbow history together

National Library, Saturday 10am-1pm, free

Join MCs Homer Neurotic and Chris Tse with a diversity of members from the rainbow community telling personal stories across generations and cultures. Listen to rainbow stories, make some art, eat some kai and hang out with new and old friends.

Rainbow Storytime with Hugo Grrrl

Kilbirnie Library, 2pm, free

Join Wellington icon Hugo Grrrl and his glitter-clad crew at Kilbirnie Library for this special rainbow storytime featuring stories, songs, and games celebrating love, acceptance, diversity, and inclusion. Suitable for children of all ages with their caregivers.

The Pride Ball

Hunter Lounge, Saturday, 6pm-10pm, $10.25

Hosted by young people with support from the wider rainbow community, the Youth Ball is an annual event for 13-18 year olds which happens as part of Wellington Pride Festival. Tickets eventfinda.co.nz

Them Fatale

Ivy Bar & Cabaret, 6.30pm, Friday & Saturday, $17-$22

Non-binary comedian Penwarden is here to raise the flag for a new brand of stand-up comedy – a brand that is down with the patriarchy and here for the they-triarchy. From sexuality and gender to the TV series Lost, Penwarden spans the full gamut of queer experience in 50 minutes. fringe.co.nz/show/them-fatale

Other events

supplied/Stuff Ruby Solly will be performing at the Adam Art Gallery.

Ruby Solly

Adam Art Gallery, Victoria University, today, 6pm, free

Ruby Solly will be performing her debut album Pōneke live, featuring cello and taonga pūoro and combining the sounds of the gallery with the sounds of Wellington at large.

Concert: Jazz with Mike Costeloe

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Sunday, 3pm, free

This Sunday Mike Costeloe is going to take you back to the cool jazz era of the 1950s, playing a selection of tunes from the landmark recordings of The Chet Baker Gerry Mulligan Quartet, with this stellar cast of local musicians in our final Summer 2021 concert.

Theatre: The Museum of This Morning

The Gryphon Theatre, today, 6.30pm, $14-20

Award-winning Australian improvisor Jim Fishwick collects and curates the audience's stories of their morning, every morning. Part art project, part comedy night, this gently curious, interactive show turns your day into a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. Tickets fringe.co.nz

Concert: Bridget Douglas Flute (NZSO) and Michelle Velvin Harp

Memorial Hall, Paekākāriki, Sunday, 2.30pm, $30/$15 student

A flute and harp duo play Faure, Piazolla, Farr, Takemitsu and more. Tickets at marygow@gmail.com or www.mulledwineconcerts.com

Taki Rua presents: Pourakahua Whānau Show

Te Marae, level 4, Te Papa, Sunday, 11.30am-12.15pm, free

This full te reo Māori play all in the Kāi Tahu dialect is written by Jeffrey Addison and translated by Henare Te Aika-Puanaki, Matatū Consultancy.

Martinborough Round the Vines

Memorial Square, Martinborough, 8am, Saturday, online tickets closed however entries accepted on the day

Geared towards people of all ages and from all walks of life, a 10km or 21km run/walk around Martinborough Vineyards. Each of the five drink stations has live music, wine tasting and water and fruit. A majority of participants dress.

Exhibitions

supplied/Stuff Robert Rapson: Against the Tide The Dowse Art Museum, until 1 August, free

Robert Rapson: Against the Tide

The Dowse Art Museum, until August 1, free

This exhibition centres Rapson as a celebrated and highly-regarded artist whose work sat outside the mainstream art world, and also introduces audiences to his wider practice beyond just the well-known boats.

Wild Domain: The Natural History of Jane Dodd Jewellery

The Dowse Art Museum, until June 27, free

This exhibition covers over 30 years of Dodd's contemporary jewellery practice and delves into her examination of humankind’s impact on the natural world.