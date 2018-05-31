Wellington's Carillon rings again after four quiet years

GETTY IMAGES A restored Carillon tower in Wellington can be heard ringing once again.

Wellington's largest musical instrument can again be heard ringing across the city.

The Carillon tower, at Wellington's Pukeahu​ National War Memorial, was reopened on Wednesday after four years of restoration work.

All 74 bells housed in the tower can be heard at 12.30pm on Friday, and 4.30pm each day this Queen's Birthday Weekend.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF The 50-metre steel and Putaruru stone tower has long been a feature of Wellington.

Most of the 74 bells were gifted in dedication by families of those killed in the First World War.

An interactive exhibition called "Wellington's Bell Stories" has also opened, telling the stories behind the bells.

READ MORE: Wellington's carillon bells toll peace, grace, hope in 1995 - 150 years of news

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Paul James said it was pleasing to have the Carillon restored to its former glory.

"It's been a long process, involving a dedicated team of experts overseeing this remarkably detailed operation, and thanks to them we can now celebrate the bells' return."

A nearby resident, who refused to give her name, called Stuff to express her delight at hearing the bells toll once again.

Built in art deco style, the 50-metre steel and Putaruru stone tower has long been a feature of Wellington.

It was completed in 1932, over a decade after the idea was first proposed.

Mayor Justin Lester said the new display would add to the experience of the more than 60,000 who visit Pukeahu each year.

- Stuff