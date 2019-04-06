Wellington transport: Making smart choices for our children and the climate

The scenarios proposed would cost between $150 million and upwards of $2.3 billion, and could take up to 10 years to construct.

OPINION: As Let's Get Wellington Moving prepares to spend billions of dollars on transport in the capital, Talk Wellington spells out its vision for transport in the city. In the second of the three-part series, we explore how better transport allows the city to do its bit for the climate, and how better transport options plus small incentives mean we can make the most of our resources – like road space.

TRANSPORT FOR OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE

In February, nationwide research found a clear majority of Kiwis are "highly concerned" about climate change. The drumbeat of news about wildfires, floods, cyclones and weather extremes has got us wanting to do our bit to reduce our own, our city's and our country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Many of us want to be able to look our children in the eye and tell them we did everything we possibly could to reduce the harm they will face from climate change. But what should we do? Where should we start if we want to make a real difference?

It turns out that our transport system is a great place to make big reductions in emissions – especially in Wellington.

The figures show that road transport makes up about 35 per cent of the city's total greenhouse gas emissions. And nearly all of that 35 per cent is from petrol and diesel-powered cars and trucks.

As we saw last week, there are many reasons behind Wellingtonians' hunger for better transport options.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Building bigger, wider roads in Wellington will only encourage people to drive more.

Coincidentally, the options people want to take much more often – walking, cycling, scooting, using public transport – are all better for the planet than driving an oil-powered, carbon dioxide-emitting car, especially when it's carrying just one or two people.

Yet when it comes to transport, it seems so hard to do the right thing. Whether it's getting to work, taking the kids to school or going shopping, many people find it so much easier to hop in the car.

But as we saw last week, that's not because most people really prefer to drive. It's the result of decades of investment that has favoured car travel while pushing other modes of transport to the margins.

The key to changing that is to provide more transport choices, making it easier and cheaper for people to get about the city by foot and bike and bus and train, while retaining existing roads for trips that can be made only by car.

The council's current target is to reduce the capital's emissions by 80 per cent (from 2014 levels) by 2050.

Central government, and a new proposed target, want us to be carbon-neutral by the same date. But the science is already telling us that neither target goes far enough.

So let's be more ambitious. What would it take to reduce Wellington's greenhouse gas emissions from transport to zero – yes, zero – by 2040?

We need to change the proportions of trips taken by different transport types: more of the low or zero-emission ones, and fewer of the polluting ones. One shift that would deliver zero emissions would look like this:

SUPPLIED Talk Wellington's graphic shows how many people can be moved in one hour in two standard-width lanes.

Share of journeys (comparing 2020 and 2040):

* Public transport: from 40 per cent up to 60 per cent

* Walking: from 14 per cent up to 26 per cent

* Cycling: from 2 per cent up to 7 per cent

* Electric private vehicles: from less than 1 per cent up to 7 per cent

* Fossil fuel-powered vehicles: from 44 per cent down to 0 per cent.

These numbers, proposed by Roger Blakeley in his capacity as an engineer, are in line with those being set by cities worldwide.

Places like London and Vancouver are on track to achieve even more ambitious targets for walking and cycling from which they will reap many social benefits, including a healthier population, as well as lower emissions.

For Wellington to achieve the relatively modest shift set out above, we need to invest in mass transit – light rail, for instance – as the core of a high-capacity, well-performing public transport system that also includes better bus services.

Then, we need to make it easier and more pleasant for people to make short trips on foot, and short and medium ones by bike – either directly to their destinations or to connect up with public transport.

WHAT DO WE NEED TO GET RID OF?

Vehicles that burn fossil fuels and emit greenhouse gases. By 2040 – preferably earlier – Wellington needs to stop burning fossil fuels for transport.

Electric vehicles produce no emissions when in use, provided the electricity for their batteries comes from renewable sources.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Electric vehicles are a better option than petrol-fueled, but should only be used in the central city when there's no alternative.

They should only be used in the central city when there's genuinely no alternative, since they consume as much valuable street space as petrol ones. In the wider region, though, they will play a much bigger role.

What does this all mean for us? Whether it's the proposal above or some other scheme, any future-proofed transport plan will provide good travel choices at an affordable price. That's a transport system that will make it easy, not hard, for regular Wellingtonians to act on our high levels of concern about climate change.

That's a transport system that works for the future, not one stuck in the failures of the past. That's a transport system that will let us look our children in the eye and say, "Yes, I did everything I could to make the future safe for you."

SMART CHOICES

Many people think we can solve our congestion problems by building bigger roads in the central city, especially by widening the Mount Victoria and Terrace tunnels.

Some claim we can do this even while boosting public transport and improving street environments, something the Let's Get Wellington Moving consultation implied and local politicians have echoed.

But decades of evidence suggests this isn't true.

A phenomenon observed both overseas and locally is that building more road space actually encourages more people to drive their cars more often, and discourages them from using public transport, walking and cycling.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of light rail passing Wellington Zoo having gone through a proposed Mt Albert tunnel.

It's called induced demand. More road space, ironically, creates more congestion.

Bigger motorways are especially bad at inducing congestion in city centres. Although a wider motorway makes one section of a journey quicker for a while, ultimately it just funnels more people into a slower, more congested journey through already busy city streets, thus suppressing the streets' social and economic value.

We could, as Let's Get Wellington Moving suggests, spend $1 billion widening certain inner-city roads to "remove the bottlenecks". But that would still barely make a dent in congestion, because of the induced demand, and would simply shift the bottleneck effect, funnelling traffic jams onto other central city streets.

What's worse, investing in more room for cars would further promote the most space-wasteful way to move, and thus help the fewest people possible.

So what's the alternative? When you're in a hole, you should stop digging and instead do what's already been proven to help you out.

Rather than wasting public money on widening roads, we should be encouraging smarter travel choices. We need to build a network of well-connected buses, strong mass transit – like light rail – and walking and cycling paths. But private cars will always be an important way to get around.

So how do we fight congestion in a way that actually works, discouraging unnecessary car journeys while ensuring the best possible experience for those who still need to drive?

Two simple steps would help hugely. The first: introduce what's known as decongestion charging. If you choose to drive on currently congested roads at busy times you'll pay a small toll, roughly the price of a coffee. It's not about raising money but nudging people's choices so we make better use of available roads.

​ALBERTO PEZZALI/GETTY IMAGES London Congestion Charging Zone, introduced in the 2000s, cut congestion by 30 per cent in its central city.

If we start charging vehicles to enter Wellington city at rush hour, it'll encourage those who can switch to do so. We'll see fewer driving-only trips and more people using a better mix of driving, taking the train or bus, walking, cycling and scooting. This will free up the roads for people who have to travel through the centre – tradies on their way to jobs, or those bound for the hospital or the airport.

And we know this works. Cities that introduce decongestion charging enjoy immediate reductions in traffic delays.

In the 2000s, London's £5 charge ($10) to drive into its CBD helped cut congestion by 30 per cent, a reduction it has maintained even as the city has grown. Bus delays have fallen, as have vehicle emissions.

Of course, not everyone is able to pay so it's important to institute decongestion charging where there are other options. It'll work in Wellington, but not Paraparaumu. Just charging to enter the city centre at peak will work: driving in a little earlier or later would still be free, and you can take public or active transport to enter the city centre.

The second helpful step is to introduce parking management – monitoring on-street parking in busy areas and taking steps to ensure that it's well used but not completely chocka.

We already have some parking management: the more central and more valuable your parking spot, the more it costs to park. And using parking management properly, where it's needed, will help both drivers and businesses.

San Francisco's dynamic parking management ensures every block has at least one open space almost all the time, reducing driver frustration and the number of cars clogging up streets while hunting for spaces.

Conversely, making parking cheaper does nothing to attract customers. Just recently, Lower Hutt, in trialling free centre city parking, forfeited $600,000 in revenue without boosting retail spending.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Cycle paths play a big part in a well-connected public transport network.

All up, these charging-based nudges, complemented by a wider range of travel options, will mean that for the price of a coffee you'll be able to enjoy a faster, more reliable journey into the city centre.

Why? Decongestion charging will ensure that people who weren't really committed to driving, or driving at that precise time, will choose to travel another way or come in later.

Paying a parking charge, meanwhile, will let you find a convenient parking space when you need it because other drivers, who need that spot less than you do, will balk at the price and park further away – or even switch to walking, cycling and catching the bus.

Our current traffic problems stem from our choice to drive so often, but it's not a free choice because limited bus, cycling and walking routes leave us with few other appealing options, and there aren't many incentives to shift anyway.

Fortunately, decades of evidence show that when cities apply the right formula – supplying better travel options and implementing small incentives to change – enough people do shift their travel patterns to make a significant difference.

So our local politicians must stop digging us deeper into the hole. They need to say no to adding more lanes to inner city roads and yes to encouraging smarter travel choices.

NEXT WEEK: A look at Wellington if people are prioritised and better transport options get the nod.

* Talk Wellington has compiled this series in conjunction with experts in economics, engineering, and planning of transport and land-use, to better inform Wellington residents – and politicians – and to push for better decisions that shape our towns and cities.