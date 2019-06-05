Call to scrap free off-peak cable car rides at top Wellington tourist attraction

New Zealand's ageing population is creating a super problem for one of Wellington's most popular tourist attractions.

Wellington's Cable Car is many things: the city's second most popular tourist activity, a public transport system that ferries people between Wellington's CBD and the suburb of Kelburn, and a cash generator for the city council.

Cable Car Chief Executive Simon Fleischer believes it may be the only public transport system in the country that runs at a profit.

EMILY HEYWARD/STUFF Grey Power president Mac Welch says they'll fight any move to remove the free, off-peak, cable car fares.

Threatening that is a growing cohort of ageing cable-goers armed with SuperGold cards and slowly chipping away at the council-controlled organisation's profit margins.

123RF Wellington's cable car is Wellington's second most-visited attraction.

﻿Fleischer and Cable Car chairman Anthony Wilson have asked a council committee to look at scrapping SuperGold card coverage on the service.

Grey Power President Mac Welch said if Wellington City Council wanted a fight over free cable-car rides they could "bring it on".

"The fact that we worked seven days a week, brought up families, didn't wine and dine and have mobile phones and flash motorcars, bought one house, stayed in it forever, and paid a mortgage - when these people start whingeing about things like that it's high time somebody got a kick in the arse quite frankly."

SuperGold cardholders are entitled to free rides on public transport during off-peak times: set by legislation as 9am to 3pm nationwide.

But for the Wellington Cable Car those off-peak times are when cruise ship passengers and tourists visit and the service earns most of its cash.

Government gold card subsidies are capped at nearly $90,000 a year but cardholders make $150,000 worth of trips off-peak using the service.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Fleur Fitzsimons told council's cable car organisation it should be cautious removing any SuperGold card subsidies.

If their demographic continues to grow, and they continue using the service off-peak, their patronage could end up pushing out paying tourists and depleting cash reserves.

"It's a classic government service, great idea but just not quite enough money to go with it," Fleischer said.

At a Wellington Council committee meeting outgoing Cable Car chairman Wilson said the company could scrap its gold-card coverage at "a moment's notice" but could not shift the off-peak hours without a change in legislation.

"We wouldn't do so without some guidance from the council."

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said Wilson should be "cautious" before removing it.

Two years ago the Cable Car service was facing a cash crisis that would see it shut down within a decade without extra council funding.

Now the organisation is steadily building up cash reserves to pay for replacement cable cars in 2024, a purchase it hopes to half fund from cash reserves and half from debt.

Insurance was another challenge. The service and tunnels were insured with an excess of $500,000 which in practical terms required the organisation to keep $300,000 cash on-hand, Fleischer told Stuff.

Wilson told the council committee the cable car CCO would not be paying a dividend: "We encourage the council not to raid the piggy-bank because if you do you'll end up paying further down the track."

Welch said tourists should pick up the tab for bills the service had to pay but public transport like cable cars was important to the elderly, many of whom couldn't use private vehicles.

"We get very little and what we've got we're going to hang onto."