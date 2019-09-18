Local elections 2019: Four in the running for South Wairarapa's mayoralty

Drinking water and wastewater have occupied a lot of council attention recently, but transport links and land strategies are also vital to South Wairarapa's future development.

As part of our election coverage this week we're profiling mayoral candidates throughout the region each day. All candidates were asked to provide a statement on why they are standing, and their views on the big issues facing our city. Content and photo are as supplied by candidates, who were asked to keep to strict word limits.

SUPPLIED Graeme Farr is running for Wairarapa's three mayoralties.

Alex Beijen, 52, general manager

"We can do better. I am standing for South Wairarapa Mayor to bring back common sense and transparency to our fantastic community.

"I've lived in the Wairarapa for 20 years, with my wife of 26 years and 3 children. My work experience includes engineering general manager for the past five years and two years as senior advisor to the Wellington City Council.

"Wastewater, drinking water, and waste recycling are the main areas of concern, but the council needs to be proactive in areas that increase GDP, the efficiency of the council, and allow for more profitability to limit rates inflation."

"Generate increased profitability from existing income streams. Attempt to decrease rates inflation by at least two per cent. Explore potential income streams from new council-run enterprises. Full transparency of council decisions, financials, and processes- we shouldn't be making decisions we don't want the public to see."

"Ensuring current council properties meet or exceed standards of rental code. Implement appropriate rent and advisory support those individuals in further advancing their opportunities for success. Stimulate urban and rural development in appropriate locations and communities in a sustainable fashion."

"Initiate discussions on the viability of electrification of the railway to Featherston. Ensure transport action by GWC is implemented effectively. Seek increased NZTA funding on roading due to the excessive costs per head of population – 8 times the size of Wellington City with 5 per cent of the population."

SUPPLIED South Wairarapa District Council mayoral candidate Dayle Harwood

Graeme Farr architectural designer

"I'm standing for all three Wairarapa mayoralties to push to finally get a tunnel through the Remutaka's built.

"A tunnel would shorten the trip from 14km to 9km, saving 10-15mins or 20-30mins a day if you are commuting. Each day 7000 cars and 450 trucks use the road. They travel 40,000km extra EVERY DAY- that's right around the world.

"They use an extra 7500 litres of fuel and emit 15 extra tonnes of CO2. The hill road is one of the most dangerous highways in the country, sadly costing two lives last year alone. Let's call time on it."

"The rates would not increase to pay for a tunnel as it's part of the state highway system. Previous estimates have been for gold-plated schemes to make sure it wasn't built. Norway (population 5.5M) builds tunnels very cheaply and has over 1000 road tunnels including 150 longer than 2km."

"With a 6 minute journey instead of 15-20 mins over the hill, the tunnel would make the Wairarapa an even better place to live. Increasing residential zoning and reducing the minimum lot size in rural areas to one acre would let the Wairarapa help out Wellington with it's housing crisis."

"The tunnel could be a 2min drive - as short as 2km (the same as the Lyttelton tunnel) as the approach roads can go right up to the base of the hill. To misquote JFK "We are not doing this because it's hard – we are doing it because it's easy!"

SUPPLIED South Wairarapa Mayor Viv Napier

​Dayle Harwood, 53, company owner

"Now is the time for a new Mayor, one that understands the ever increasing diversity of the district. With over 40 years of living here as well as my years living and working away, I know that I can represent urban and rural communities equally and consistently.

"I have broad experience in Governance, I know what it takes to lead a new team of Councillors and CEO, I expect for us to work together, to challenge and forge new directions that provides a safe, resilient and flourishing district for all."

"Will not exceed increases of 4.50 per cent yearly for next two years. Maximising of historically low interest rates for loan funding and a reduction in contributions to depreciation reserves in order to accelerate infrastructure spending will be consulted on."

"It is imperative all 3 Wairarapa Councils keep working together to ensure that Regional Council and Central Government continue with their commitment to upgrade the trunk line and trains for a reliable service, population and economic growth will always be dependent on the rail link."

Re-zoning, identifying of suitable land and a more consistent consenting approach with all Councils in the district is essential to contribute to affordable housing. Any social housing initiatives must be cost neutral to ratepayers."

Viv Napier, current mayor

"During my time as Mayor, I'm proud that South Wairarapa has continued to grow, our wonderful towns and rural areas are thriving and new business start-ups, exciting new tourism projects and community events are all underway. We are attracting new families and creative entrepreneurs; with exciting new ventures emerging.

"My next term as Mayor will be all about working hard to set-up our District's on-going growth and sustainable development, my focus is through our Spatial Plan, which is the vital element in making all this happen. I am passionate about South Wairarapa and want it to continue to thrive."

"Keeping rates at an affordable level is a goal. Community aspirations need to be funded. Engagement with the community is key to balancing these aspirations and expectations and providing the day to day functions and services that council must provide through sound and prudent financial management."

"The development and finalisation of the Spatial Plan will enable identification and certainty of future housing areas that can be built to accommodate our growing district. New developments are underway which will cater for our senior citizens. This should allow current housing to be sold as rentals or first homes."

"The Wairarapa train service is about to be upgraded over the next three to five years. The improvements are long overdue and will enable South Wairarapa residents to have better to access to Wellington. The joint roading contract is a positive step toward more shared services and value for money."