Jules Mikus, who killed 6-year-old Napier school girl Teresa Cormack, dying

Jules Mikus, who shocked New Zealand with the horrific murder of a 6-year-old girl, is about to die himself.

Mikus is dying in jail from a brain tumour, NZ Herald reported.

Mikus abducted, raped, and murdered Napier girl Teresa Cormack in Napier in 1987.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 after DNA evidence linked him to the murder.

Keith Price, a Napier City councillor, was the police officer who arrested Mikus in 2002 and on Wednesday said it was a "horrific murder that changed the way of the nation".

Supplied Teresa Cormack, 6, was killed in 1987. Now her killer is dying.

Before the murder, children routinely walked to school: "That is what you did."

He didn't want to share his thoughts on Mikus but said they were not nice.

"I don't wish death on anybody, but it was very, very cruel what he did to this young girl when he murdered her," he said.

Mikus always denied his crimes, but the DNA samples were "very conclusive", he said.

Police got a blood sample from Teresa's clothes which, 14 years later, they matched with Mikus's blood, which led to his eventual conviction.

FAIRFAX NZ Jules Mikus in the dock, is sentenced for the murder of Teresa Cormack in 2002.

"It was good to get the result. I worked on the case at the start and then worked on it at the end."

Mikus originally had an alibi but it was later discovered that Teresa had been walking the streets for longer than expected.

In 2016, the Parole Board postponed his release for five years.

"Given his assessed very high risk of sexual reoffending, we are satisfied that even if Mr Mikus changes his mind and engages now, it will take at least five years before there is any prospect that he could safely be released," the board's decision said.

After that decision, Mikus' ex-partner, Shirley Te Kooti, said she received a blood-soaked letter from the murderer.

FAIRFAX NZ Brian Schaab, officer in charge of the case and Teresa's mother Kelly Pigott arrive for Mikus' trial in 2002.

​Mikus would often write to Te Kooti about the case in great detail, once sending her a letter covered in his own blood.

Te Kooti, who has two children to Mikus, supported him during the trial but has subsequently cut all ties with him.

"I really think he should stay where he is," she said. "It's about safety, safety for people's children and for me. He is deluded."

Te Kooti could still remember the soft knock on the door back in 2002 when police came to arrest Mikus.

"They said they were here for Jules Mikus.

"They walked into the house and he just walked off with them. No yelling, no screaming."

STUFF Jules Mikus, who killed Teresa Cormack, is dying.

The pair were together for six years before his arrest.

During that time she was not allowed to leave their house unless he gave permission, she said.

"He was not a good father, he was racist."

Following the trial she received medical help as she struggled to come to terms with his conviction.

She often thought about Teresa and her family. "I think about that little girl a lot."

Corrections, in a statement, said it couldn't release information about a prisoner's healthcare.

"Corrections has a statutory obligation to ensure prisoners receive the same standard of care that they would receive in the community.

"All prisons provide primary healthcare services, which include general practitioner (GP) services, nursing, basic dentistry and some disability support services. Prison health centres do not provide hospital-level care or specialist services."