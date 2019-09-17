Wairarapa commuter trains stopped by tree brought down by high winds

Wairarapa trains have been halted by a fallen tree which was brought down by high winds. (File photo)

A train driver is believed to have been injured when a tree fell on a locomotive in the Wairarapa on Tuesday morning.

The tree was brought down by high winds and hit the 5.46am Masterton to Wellington service near Woodside.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said a person was treated for minor injuries after a tree fell on the driver's carriage.

One person had been transported to the Wairarapa Hospital emergency department, she said.

Services on the Wairarapa line have been suspended and Metlink has advised maintenance crews crews are on thier way to the site.

WRL: Update 7:00am: Services are currently suspended due to a tree obstruction near Woodside. https://t.co/qwCTD4cjPm — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) September 16, 2019

"Maintenance and relief crew are on their way to the site but due to location and damage of locomotive it could be some time.

"We have been able to source limited buses but would advise alternative transport at this time.

"Four buses have been organised to go to Woodside."