ANZAC veterans return to Timor Leste to build English-language school

Lieutenant-Colonel Martin Dransfield (centre) with Timor Awakening's Michael Stone and Gary Stone at the Timor Awakening welcome ceremony in Same.

Almost 17 years after their deployment ended, veterans from New Zealand and Australia are returning to the battlefield to build an English language school in East Timor.

Using picks and shovels not so different from those used to dig trenches almost two decades before, 30 veterans dug foundations for the school in the city of Same over June and July.

Staff and students then completed the build in time for the opening ceremony on September 18.

Lieutenant Colonel Martin Dransfield of the New Zealand defence force was among the veterans from New Zealand who returned to the site of the UN peacekeeping mission, as part of the programme Timor Awakening.

READ MORE:

* An adventure tour through spectacular Timor-Leste

* Timor-Leste is on hip travellers' must-visit lists, but it needs to sort the basics

* Golden Bay cafe owner gets surprise visit from Timor-Leste ambassador

SUPPLIED Timor Awakening's Mick Jones receives a tais (traditional Timorese woven cloth) during the Timor Awakening welcome ceremony in Same.

The programme was started by Mick Jones for Australian veterans, but when Dransfield was asked to make it joint Australian-New Zealand project, he couldn't say no.

"While it was back-breaking work, the feeling of achievement was incredible, and even more so when the school was completed," Dransfield said.

The school opened after two months' hard work as the Anzac English Language School, and would give young Timorese scholars the opportunity to head overseas, or get scholarships to study in Australia or New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Timorese performers watching the Timor Awakening welcoming ceremony in Same.

Having an Engish-speaking population would also develop the tourist industry, said Dransfield, and working in the tourist industry, and many others, would require knowledge of English.

The land the school sat on was donated by a former Falantil commander during the Indonesian occupation, Commander Riak, and was also the site of a postgraduate university..

"A lot of Timorese veterans are now giving back to their communities and [Riak's] dream is that the young Timorese get the opportunities that he didn't have," Dransfield said.

SUPPLIED Timorese performers dance during the Timor Awakening ceremony in Same.

​Riak hoped former service personnel would want to teach there. Accommodation had been built and there was a place overlooking the valley meant for reflection and remembrance.

Dransfield first arrived in Timor in early 2000 as the commanding officer of the second New Zealand battalion.

The peacekeeping mission was ultimately successful, but came at a "huge cost".

SUPPLIED The Anzac English Language School at Riak Retreat in Same.

Dransfield lost two soldiers in the turmoil after the independence referendum; New Zealander Private Len Manning, and Sherpa Devi Ram Jaise from the Nepalese company.

"Timor Leste in 2019 is a world away from the carnage our people witnessed first-hand when they were first deployed in 1999.

"When we took over in May 2000 we witnessed a regular flow of traumatised refugees returning across the border to find that their houses had been destroyed by fire," said Dransfield.

All the public buildings were in ruins and the power lines pulled down. Dransfield and his men were greeted by empty shells of houses, and roofless buildings covered by tarpaulins.

The 20 year anniversary of the independence referendum and the deployment of the International Forces East Timor in August this year called veterans back to the country.

SUPPLIED Workers completing the Anzac English Language School at the Riak Retreat in Same.

New Zealand's legacy of support for East Timor entered a different phase with the creation of the school.

"Our goal was also to support veterans who had served on operations around the world," Dransfield said.

But the job was still not done, he said. Construction of the school had finished, but the pupils needed teaching. The school needed textbooks, teachers, housing, and volunteers.

The content of this article was first published on the Asia Media Centre website.