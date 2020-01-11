In the 'burbs: Makara - Where the wind blows

The northerly wind that whips over Makara Farm once pinned farmer Peter Drake and his motorbike against a barbed wire fence for 30 minutes.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Drone shots of the boat launching area at the mouth of Makara Stream at Makara Beach. Summer Holdable Photo essay

And that same wind down at the seaside settlement of Makara Beach blasts through at a car-rocking pace.

Just up the road at what passes as a settlement in this wild, northwestern outpost of Wellington, the wind has given up before it can reach up the narrow and winding valley.

Ducks waddle through Makara Model School while the principal checks the rat traps on the school boundary.

Everyone here, it seems, knows Ted Smith, age 91 3/4 (but you wouldn't know it).

"I have to have a sign to show that I'm alive," he laughs in the kitchen of the house he built himself in 1956.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Driftwood and gravel at the windswept Makara Beach.

Attached to the window is a pulley with a length of wire strung along his garden, attached to a Black Caps flag by his front gate. Each night he raises the flag and each morning he takes it down.

"If the flag is up they know I haven't got up."

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Ted Smith, 92 and three quarters, drops a flag outside his home each morning.

Karori-born, Smith can trace his time in Makara back to when he was four years old. He remembers camping on the beach with his three brothers and sister.

"It always appealed to me. I never liked the city."

When he built his house, hay fields surrounded it. Now it is mostly homes.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Storm driven waves at Makara Beach.

Smith trained as an electrical fitter. He lived in England for two-and-a-half years. When the Manapouri Tunnel was built in the 1960s he was the chief electrical engineer.

He describes himself as a "determined sort of rooster". These days that determination is focused in his workshop and garden. His lemon tree is laden, the silverbeet almost head-high, the corn had just gone in when Stuff visited in spring.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Living at Makara Beach means learning to cope with the elements. Delphi Coyle, 4, battles the wind as she walks home from the beach with her mother Louise Askin.

He may walk a bit more slowly these days but his mind is sharp. He suggests a woman to talk to for this article then catches himself: It's a Tuesday and she plays tennis on Tuesdays.

Sure enough, nobody was home when we visited her house down by the seaside.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF A traditional clinker fishing boat high and dry at Makara Beach.

But across the road Louise Askin is in with her children Stella Coyle, 2, and Delphi Coyle, 4.

The house, tucked in from the northerly blast, is her and her husband's first home.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Peter Drake from Makara Farm herds some highland cattle along the road.

"It was affordable and both of us love having open space."

She grew up over the hill in Karori and Makara was the local beach. Her husband grew up in Wainuiomata so his childhood beach was the equally-windswept coastline south of that Lower Hutt suburb.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Makara Stream.

Like Smith, she is passionate about a tree-planting programme that started at the estuary near her house and is moving up the river line to improve water quality. The local farmers deserved a shout-out for "doing their own bit" on their own properties for tree planting.

The wind turbines on the hill above are earning their money today and nearby farmer Peter Drake is herding a neighbour's highland cattle right into the brunt of the wind.

"You get a lot of these days."

But there have been worse - such as the wind that had him pinned against a barbed wire fence for 30-odd minutes.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF A fence decorated with paua shells at the windswept Makara Beach.