'They are wasted ... that's creepy': Party-goers encouraged to think about consent

People are being encouraged to "don't guess the yes" when it comes to sexual consent.

With the festive season around the corner, Wellington police have launched a campaign aimed at party goers to think about alcohol, decision-making and consent.

The campaign has been launched on social media and posters showing a text exchange are popping up around the city.

"Are you coming home yet?" the first text asks.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bars and police unite on 'Don't Guess the Yes' campaign

* Police launch sexual consent campaign as Wellington's festive season ramps up

* 'Culture change' needed to make Wellington NZ's first sexual abuse free city

* Proposed sexual violence laws to debunk myths and improve the court system

"Nah I'm grafting on Alex ... Reckon I should get my ins?" the response says.

The initial person replies telling them: "THEY. ARE. WASTED ... that's creepy [sic]" before the other person agrees and decides to go home.

MATTIAS DIESEL/UNSPLASH With the festive season around the corner, Wellington police are re-launching a campaign aimed at party goers about alcohol, decision-making and consent (file photo).

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn said to prevent sexual assault offending and victimisation people needed to change their attitude around sexual consent and alcohol consumption.

"We can achieve this by education on consent," Quinn said.

"Those who are drinking are in a more vulnerable position and should not be taken advantage of. We need to respect each other and remember that an intoxicated person could quite easily be your sister, brother, friend or loved one."

The campaign sent a clear message to people, telling them sexual assault and abuse would not be tolerated.

Posters will also be put up in bars throughout Wellington with information for bar staff on how to prevent harm or intervene in risky situations.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said the campaign was in its third year and training was part of the campaign.

"Advice is offered to those who may witness these situations, this includes 'Ask for Angela' - an internationally recognised system for people who feel unsafe to discreetly ask staff at venues for help," McKee said.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn says educating people on consent is needed.

The "Ask for Angela" initiative was started by police officers in Lincolnshire, England.

In 2016, posters were put up in toilets at local venues, encouraging people to ask staff for Angela if they felt uncomfortable on a date or wanted help to discreetly defuse a situation.

Police were working with Hospitality New Zealand and Wellington City Council with help from Sexual Assault Prevention Network, Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association and Massey University Students' Association.

The Don't Guess The Yes campaign was first launched in December 2017.