Victoria University holding decrepit Wellington flats for five years called 'landbanking' and wasteful

For five years, Victoria University has held on to a landmark Wellington eyesore and is reluctant to reveal its plans.

The Gordon Wilson flats on the Terrace were home to 131 people, until 2012 when Housing New Zealand kicked them out after an engineer's report showed large slabs of the concrete exterior could come off in a quake or even a strong wind.

The university, which announced it bought the site on September 12, 2014, has refused to supply documents requested under the Official Information Act about what it has planned for it.

"The university is particularly concerned that releasing the information would be likely to prejudice preparatory work for evaluating options for the site," the university's information access and copyright advisor Georgia Tawharu said.

A university statement said the flats could become the university's "front door to the city", and provide a safe and attractive public route from the campus to Ghuznee St.

"The precinct plan we are developing for the site is also likely to include science and engineering facilities."

The Gordon Wilson block and the smaller McLean Flats were labelled a serious earthquake risk in 2012, and the university was looking at their feasibility as part of a "master plan" for the site. Geotechnical studies started this week.

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the Wellington City Council housing portfolio, said it was a "crying shame" the flats had sat vacant for five years.

The decision by Housing NZ to sell the land to the university was "short sighted", she said.

"We have a major housing shortage in Wellington and the university should play a more active role in ensuring more affordable accommodation for students is available in Wellington."

New Zealand Centre for Sustainable Cities at the University of Otago Philippa Howden-Chapman said every time she walked by the flats she felt sad.

"It's not like the university is losing anything, because they paid so little for them," she said. "But there were people living in the flats who would have had jobs in the city ... that's people that have got to find somewhere else to stay."

Howden-Chapman said it was "very strange" that people were given a week to get out of the supposedly dangerous flats.

"If it's that unstable, then it's strange that it's still standing."

People could have been living there in that time, she said. "It's clear that it wasn't going to fall down the next day. I think it's very wasteful."

Howden-Chapman said the buildings had architectural value and could be on one of the most valuable pieces of land in the city, with good views and surrounding bush.

The university had a responsibility to be doing something with the land and should "make clear what the plans are for it", she said.

"In a sense, they're landbanking. But when they're landbanking, it means that other people can't use it for productive purposes."

A significant amount of residents were asked to leave at a time when the council was also redeveloping the Arlington Apartments, she said.

"It did leave buildings empty for long periods of time, and that's inefficient."

The former Housing NZ land passed into university ownership on on October 16, 2014 but no sale price was publicly listed. The massive chunk of central-Wellington land has a rateable value of just $150,000.

The Gordon Wilson land is subject to right of first refusal meaning that if it becomes surplus to Crown need, Taranaki Whanui and Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) have first right of refusal to buy it under a deal hammered out in its Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

The university confirmed this meant that it would have to offer it back for the iwi to buy before it could sell the land on the open market.

PNBST's Wayne Mulligan could not be reached for comment but Anaru Mepham - from the group Mau Whenua, which opposes the sale of the trust's land - said previous dealings suggested it would simply sell the land to developers.