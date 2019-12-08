Caught in the storm: Wellington region jolted by thunder, lightning and flooding

A thunderstorm lit up the skies over the lower North Island on Saturday night.

As lightning lit up the skies and cracks of thunder reverberated across the skies over Lower Hutt, young Evie Thomas delivered her mother Rosie some unexpected news early on Sunday morning.

"Mummy, there's water in my room," the four-year-old said.

A sense of dread immediately set in. Three years before, Evie's bedroom had been overwhelmed by stormwater drain near their Manor Park home.

Opening the door into her daughter's bedroom, Rosie was greeted by waters which reached half-way up her thigh. That dread suddenly became



The cream carpet laid down then had once again become a sodden mess, with Rosie resigned to the fact it will need to be be ripped up and replaced - again.

Her son's red train set stashed away under Evie's bed was a write off, as flood water mixed with oil from the family's garage dragged brown silt into the usually white ensuite.

"Her bedroom was water-logged ... the water's now all gone and we've started the epic clean up," Rosie told Stuff.

On both occasions, the bedroom was flooded after heavy rain blocked a stormwater drain near the Manor Park interchange at the end of their road.

"It flooded the street and we're the lowest lying section, so it's just flooded [our property]. I don't think any of the other houses had it go through their house, but definitely through our house and our yard.

"It's amazing, our neighbours just came around, picked up a broom, picked up a shovel, picked up a rake, raked up all the bark. Now it's all just waterblasting and calling the insurers," Rosie said.

She hoped Hutt City Council would look after upgrading the stormwater drainage system on Ford St to ensure it can better cope with heavy downpours in the future.



"I am sure I will be seeing them in the next day or so, so I'll be voicing my opinion," Rosie said.

WATER SURGES FROM CREEK

JOEL MAXWELL Andy Frazer with the remnants of his flooded hives.

Jenny Frazer woke up to find her house surrounded by water, and the surreal sight of "three or four bee hives" floating away down a nearby stream.



As thousands of lightning strikes rained down on New Zealand, Jenny and Andrew Frazer were just two of many who have come out of the storm with a tale to tell.

In all, the Frazers lost six hives to flooding that swept around their Pāuatahanui home.



Andrew Frazer said they had lived in their home for 15 years and never had flooding like what woke them up at around 6am.

Supplied The flooding around the house of Jenny and Andrew Frazer.

Andrew was hosing silt out of his garage as he spoke about the surge that came through a nearby creek.



Fortunately, the water did not quite reach their house, but swamped a group of hobby hives that were close to producing their first batch of honey.

Andrew said he had spotted one of his hives across the road in front of his house.

Ayla Parker The flooded section of Warspite Ave in Porirua.

He had gathered sections of other hives, now exposed with thousands of drowned or sluggish bees crawling on them.



Jenny said she heard thunder and lightning earlier in the morning.



"I didn't dream in a million years I'd wake up and we'd be under flood."

STREET TURNED INTO RIVER

CARINA TOSCANO/SUPPLIED Lightning storm in Waikanae on Saturday night.

In Porirua's east, on Warspite Ave, a floodprone section was again turned into a river.



After about 5am Ayla Parker was carefully backing her car out of her driveway through quickly rising water - edging it along the now-submerged footpath. With the storm pounding the city, she was taking her cars up to higher ground before they were flooded.



Flooding is common on this, one of the lower sections of Warspite. Around the same time other residents were going through the routine of shifting vehicles and parking them up on the hills on each side of the homes.



Parker said she had not seen it as bad as it was on Sunday morning.



A council truck was stuck in the river that formed over the road, for about an hour, along with multiple cars that tried to drive through, she said.



Eventually the water receded, leaving debris on the roadside, and somebody else's letterbox in Parker's front yard.



Resident Grace Tinielu said the water was about 1 metre deep when she drove two cars up to higher ground.



"Some cars made it through," she said. "But not all."

'FLASH AND A CRACK'

JOEL MAXWELL Stephanie and Andy Manning retrieve a lost lamb, swept into a neighbour's paddock in Pāuatahanui.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ritchie was sitting in his living room when there was a "flash and a crack" and the rangehood turned on unprompted.

His was that he was sitting at home in Plimmerton, north of Wellington, about 11pm on Saturday.

"There was a flash and a crack, and then our range hood spontaneously turned on.

"After the storm abated somewhat, I found the control panel was no longer functioning."

In nearby Cannons Creek, Porirua, Ritchie's father turned his house lights off only to have them turn spontaneously back on as the electrical storm moved through.

According to Strikecheck.com, surge and lightning damage to electronics was common, particularly in summer.

"The more common scenario is for a nearby lightning strike to enter the home through wires or pipes that extend outside the home.

"The energy from a nearby lightning strike can travel through communication wires (such as phone, internet, or cable wires), directly from a utility pole into the home's electrical panel, or through conductive metal."

SOUND OF WATER SWIRLING

Just down the hill at Pāuatahanui, Stephanie and Andy Manning were woken by the sound of water swirling under their home, near the rural village, after 7.30am.

Stephanie Manning said they had flooding before in the area, but this time it was extraordinarily quick.

"We jumped out of bed, and said 'the sheep, they're going to be drowned'."

The older sheep fought the water to higher land where they stood, but their two lambs were gone.

Andy Manning said the couple thought the lambs must have been washed away and killed - then saw one pinned against a fence, struggling and getting pulled under.

They swam through the flooding, with a quick-flowing current, and dragged the lamb out.

Later they found the second lamb alive, washed into a neighbours paddock, where it had found higher ground.

Andy Manning said the water rushed through so quickly they didn't have a chance to move their two cars, left underwater on low lying land, "so we've lost our cars".

Stephanie Manning said they did not know why the water came through so quickly - more rapidly than flooding that had happened in the past.

"We don't know quite what's gone on up the hill, that's caused that amount of water, it feels like it's almost like a dam had broken...it was really flowing quite quickly."

Their cars were insured, they said.