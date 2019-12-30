Teenagers and children among party of six who have walked out from overnight ordeal

Six people - five of them younger than 18 - have walked out of the bush after an overnight ordeal north of Wellington over night.

The single adult with five others, aged from 11 to 17, had been due to arrive at Pakuratahi Falls in Kaitoke Regional Park on Sunday but by 6.30pm had not arrived and emergency services were notified, police said.

Instead, they ended up at an area known as Hutt Gorge.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was called out but it was too windy to land, leading to a walking team being sent in and a Defence Force helicopter being used.

READ MORE:

* Solo bushwalker missing in deep snow in the Australian wilderness found

* Just So Festival just right for Kiwi families

* Just So Festival at Kaitoke just two months away

The party was reached at 4.30am on Monday and had walked out of the park by 6am on Monday.

They were being checked for hypothermia, police said