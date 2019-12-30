Party drug MDMA in New Zealand at triple-dose levels

The so-called Blue Punisher has about 300mg of MDMA.

The Blue New Yorker pill has 250 to 300mg of MDMA.

The CNN pill contains about 3oomg of MDMA.

The Yellow Ironman pill has about 250mg of MDMA.

Pink Mitsubishi MDMA contains about 250 to 350mg of the active ingredient but also a large dose of caffeine which adds to the danger.

Dangerously-high doses of party drug MDMA are circulating in New Zealand ahead of New Year's Eve, a drug-testing organisation warns.

KnowYourStuffNZ has issued the warning saying the high-dose MDMA – the base drug in ecstasy – was likely to be found around New Zealand over the summer period.

"These pills should be approached with caution. Users are advised that the only way to guarantee safety is to not take them.

STUFF Kiwis are paying through the nose for party drugs in New Zealand. (video first published in May 2018)

If people did choose to take them the organisation advised to take a third of the pill at most.



* More MDMA being seized

* MDMA: not just about the dose

* Study suggests first timers most cautious after pill tests at music festival

A common dose of MDMA was around 80 to 120 milligrams but the new batch was a lot higher, it warned.

123rf A warning about powerful levels of party drug MDMA has been issued ahead of New Year's Eve.

One, called the Blue New Yorker for its New York Yankees logo, contained 250 to 300mg, while the rectangular CNN had about 300mg. Pills dubbed Pink Mitsubishi contained 250 to 350mg and about the equivalent caffeine as two strong cups of coffee.

The caffeine added to the risk of heart problems or stimulant-induced psychosis.

The triangular Blue Punisher had about 300mg of MDMA while the Yellow Ironman about about 250mg.

123RF Party drug MDMA is in New Zealand in high doses this holiday season, KnowYourStuffNZ warns (File photo).

"Taking too much MDMA can result in a very unpleasant experience, health risks, and sometimes even death," KnowYourStuffNZ warned.

"If you or someone you know has taken one of these pills and experiences dizziness and vomiting, a sharp rise in body temperature, muscle cramping, heart palpitations, seizures, or unconsciousness, seek medical attention immediately."

It noted the MDMA levels were estimates only.