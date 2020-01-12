Man dies after jumping into Wellington Harbour to rescue a child

Wellington Free Ambulance did CPR on the man, but he died shortly afterwards.

Witnesses have described how a man who died after jumping into Wellington Harbour was rescuing a child.

The incident happened about 8.30pm on Saturday in the water next to the Seatoun wharf in Wellington's eastern suburbs.

Witnesses told Stuff that a child had fallen in the water - understood to be off the wharf - and the man jumped in after.

The child managed to get to safety but the man got into trouble.

Wellington Free Ambulance did CPR on the man on the beach and he was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

He died a short time later.

His death will be referred to the coroner.

Police have confirmed the death, but would not elaborate on the circumstances.