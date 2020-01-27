Developer aims to save Masterton ratepayers $7m and keep town hall's historic facade

A developer has produced a plan to retain the heritage frontage of Masterton's earthquake prone town hall and save ratepayers $7 million.

Dave Borman's publicly released plan significantly undercuts the Masterton District Council's $22m estimate to demolish the internal town hall structure and build a new civic centre.

"Why demolish beautiful heritage buildings when we don't have to? Strengthening costs, including exterior and carpark repairs - under $2m."

Borman's $15m plan may seem optimistic, but he proved his worth reining in the costs of the recent Martinborough town centre project which was facing a budget blowout.

Deputy mayor Graham McClymont, who is chair of the town hall working group, said Borman's estimates hadn't included fitouts and contingencies which would add millions to the total bill.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Masterton developer David Borman reckons he can save the historic facade and build a new civic centre within the original budget.

"He could do what he's saying but you've got to understand what you're getting."

McClymont said they would want a higher level of strength specification and Borman's demolition estimates did not include dealing with potential contamination and site reinstatement which the council estimated would cost $2m.

"Our figures may appear high but we don't want this, like virtually every other public project, to blow-out. We've got contingency and we think we've been pretty thorough."

Both McClymont and Mayor Lyn Patterson agreed the town needed a "modern multiple-purpose facility" but would not commit to supporting an alternative option which included demolition of the current buildings and the construction of an all new facility.

The council was now seeking the views of the Masterton public and Patterson said she did not want to influence this process with her personal preferences.

"When they complete their survey, they need to be thinking not about the past and not about today, but about its future uses."

SUPPLIED Deputy mayor Graham McClymont says the last thing they want is a budget blowout.

The annual average charge on each ratepayer to fund the rebuild was estimated to be between $191 and $213 per year depending on which option was chosen.

A straw poll of Masterton's 10 councillors revealed that most are awaiting more detailed information before committing to any options on the table, but several said they would prefer to keep the facade if possible.

Councillors David Holmes, Gary Caffell, Frazer Mailman and Chris Peterson would prefer to retain the heritage frontage if it was an affordable option.

Councillors Brent Gare and Sandy Ryan didn't have a preference but wanted a facility of some kind.

Bex Johnson and Tim Nelson were approached for comment but were unavailable

Councillor Tina Nixon questioned whether there was user demand for a town hall and thought the council should be thinking about the regional assets available to host events.