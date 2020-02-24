Council between a Sir Peter-shaped rock and a Cassels-shaped hard place over Shelly Bay

Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500 million development.

Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh have dumped Wellington City Council into a three-way legal stoush after an apparent Shelly Bay development back-down.

Stuff has obtained a copy of a legal letter, written on behalf of Sir Peter and Dame Fran, addressed to the incoming chief executive Barbara McKerrow and copied to all councillors.

It asked for confirmation, by this Friday, that the 2017 vote to sell and lease land linked to controversial development would be put back before council and the council would take no further action until this agreement had taken place.

Andy Foster and Sir Peter Jackson at Shelly Bay at the launch of Foster's bid for the Wellington Mayoralty.

"In the absence of confirmation, we will recommend applying to the High Court urgently for orders preserving the status quo and that any steps taken after this letter are void."

Developer Ian Cassels is the man behind the proposed $500 million development along with Wellington iwi Taranaki Whanui. It is understood he too would have grounds to take legal action if the council complied with Sir Peter's request and backed out of a 2017 decision to sell and lease its land at the bay.

Shelly Bay from the air.

On Monday, Cassels would not confirm whether he would take legal action but said it would be "rather unusual and spectacular if council reneged" on its 2017 decision

Over the weekend, Sir Peter shared a petition on Facebook, addressed to Mayor Andy Foster, demanding a revote on the sale or lease of council land at Shelly Bay. The petition was started by a group called Peninsula Parents for a Stronger Community, which is not associated with Jackson.

"Wellington is about to hurtle headlong into a TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE that is going to cost ratepayers millions and will last for years and years and years to come," the petition said.

Wellington City Council CEO Kevin Lavery pledged the land deal would go back to a council vote.

Shelly Bay, on the western fringe of Miramar peninsula, is the site of a proposed $500 million development headed by developer Ian Cassels. But in a saga that has festered for years, it has faced stiff opposition, with Sir Peter one of its most vocal critics.

Ahead of the 2019 local body elections, council boss Kevin Lavery pledged that the decision to sell and lease council land at Shelly Bay would go back to a council vote.

"In my view, it is appropriate that the transaction be reconsidered by the council once the outcome of the resource consent process is known due to the high level of interest, and the material change in circumstances since the Council decision in 2017," Lavery said.

The legal letter was written on behalf of Dame Fran Walsh, pictured, and Sir Peter Jackson.

The development became an election issue when councillor Andy Foster announced his Mayoral campaign at the bay with Sir Peter present and providing moral and financial support.

However, Foster also forced Lavery to return the issue of the sale and lease of the land to council for another vote, by filing paper work arguing that an earlier court decision meant the development no longer had resource consent.

Wellington City Council held a close door meeting on the issue late last week. In a statement regarding the meeting on Friday, the council said: "Councillors have been advised that with the consent granted in October 2019, work will progress as agreed to in September 2017 and will be reported back to Councillors later this year."

Incoming Wellington City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow says work will progress in line with the 2017 vote.

Sir Peter's petition said that Lavery had promised the re-vote because of the "high level of public interest".

"Thousands of Wellingtonians turned out last October to elect a Council that would keep that promise."

The petition said the council statement on Friday amounted to "an unelected official, effectively telling the people of Wellington: 'Your vote doesn't count'."

Shelly Bay in Wellington is a former Air Force base.

A spokeswoman for Cassels said the petition was was not admissible as a petition to council.