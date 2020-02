Esmae Salisbury, 33, has been arrested.

Police have arrested a wanted couple from the Wellington area.

Douglas Stammers, 29, and Esmae Salisbury, 33, were wanted in relation to a number of alleged thefts and burglaries, police said last week.

Police said on Sunday morning the pair were arrested on Friday.

Supplied Douglas Stammers, 29, has been arrested.

They would appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with burglary and dishonesty offences.