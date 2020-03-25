Coronavirus: Parents fight over playground closures

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

Parents are reportedly coming to blows and vigilantism as playgrounds close around New Zealand.

Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Hutt City councils have closed all their playgrounds.

Stuff understands police were called to a scuffle between parents at a Naenae, Lower Hutt playground on Wednesday morning.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Central Park playground in Wellington has signs telling people not to use the playgrounds during the Coronavirus national lockdown.

It is thought that one parent took exception to another letting children use play equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police confirmed they were called to a report of three adults arguing near a playground on Seddon St, Naenae shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

"Police spoke to the two men involved but were unable to locate the woman," a police statement said.

"There's no mention of any children and it's not clear what the argument was about."

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry confirmed all council playgrounds in his city were closing. Staff were on Wednesday installing signs and would consider other measures if people continued to use them during the lockdown.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF An abandoned playground at Central Park, Wellington.

"If there are any concerns around the actions of others, contact us."

Wellington City councillor Jill Day, with the play spaces portfolio, said there had been some disagreement about whether playgrounds should be shut but, given the number of surfaces to touch and opportunities to spread the virus, it was prudent to shut them.

"You just don't know who has been there before you," she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF In Christchurch, Margaret Mahy family playground is taped off.

Council staff were on Wednesday installing signs to tell people all council playgrounds were closed.

But Day believed they may need to go further - such as putting signs on actual play equipment - as people could easily ignore the signs.

Having a more-visible ban would also make it easier for parents to stop children going on play equipment.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry urged people to call authorities if they saw others ignoring a playground ban.

Katrina Casey, from Ministry of Education, said government closure advice included playgrounds or other places where people congregated.

"All school playgrounds are closed. There are currently students at school who are children of essential workers," she said.

"They can access playgrounds as they are at school, but we have asked principals to ensure signage goes up to reinforce to the public that school playgrounds are closed."

Hamilton City Council confirmed playgrounds were shut till further notice.

Christchurch City Council on Wednesday confirmed all playgrounds, including the Margaret Mahy Playground, were closed and taped off with security and hazard tape. Signage would be put in place.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Councillor Jill Day said the playground closures had stirred some debate.

"Parks will remain open at this stage for pedestrian access only. Public toilets in parks are being progressively closed," a spokesman said.

Auckland Council community facilities head of operations Julie Pickering said parks remained open for people to get exercise and fresh air, as long as they followed the government guidelines around social distancing and isolation.

"However, buildings, playgrounds and all other facilities in our parks are closed and people should stay away from these.

"We are working at pace to have signage up at all Auckland Council-owned playgrounds by Wednesday evening. While we do this, it's very important that people stay away from playgrounds from now onwards."

Dunedin City Council parks and cemetery manager Scott MacLean said playgrounds would remain open but play equipment should not be used.

"It’s not possible to physically close most of our playgrounds so these are available as green spaces for people to walk through."

​Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons on Tuesday saw how tricky things could be.

She was walking her daughter through Shorland Park in Island Bay when the 3-year-old made a dash for the swings and was grabbed by her mother.

"There was quiet a loud objection," Fitzsimons said.