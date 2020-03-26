Coronavirus: Cops team up with Wellington Paranormal TV cast to spread health messages

The police have recruited the cast of Wellington Paranormal to get on the case of coronavirus.

The cast of the TV show feature in a series of videos to spread key messages about the illness and self-isolation.

The collaboration comes as New Zealand shifts into lockdown under alert level 4 to stop the spread of the virus.

Ross Giblin The cast of TV show Wellington Paranormal have been recruited by the police to help spread key messages about coronavirus and self-isolation. Pictured are characters (from left) Officer O'Leary (Karen O'Leary), Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) and Officer Minogue (Mike Minogue).

In a statement deputy chief executive Jane Archibald said "we have a powerful social media following and it's essential we use it to maximum effect during this challenging period".

She said the series was an accessible and humorous way of reaching out to the community to educate them about how to stay safe.

Wellington Paranormal has previously worked with the police on a 2018 recruitment video, and a series of road safety videos.

Production company Wrestler was brought in to make the videos and the first clip was released on Thursday.

In it Officer O'Leary, played by Karen O'Leary, tells viewers home isolation is vital to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"So blimmin' stay home," she says.