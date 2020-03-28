Two classrooms burn in Wellington school fire

Six fire trucks were at the scene of the fire at Miramar Central School in Wellington.

Multiple fire trucks are on the scene at Miramar Central School in Wellington, where a building went up in flames on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at 5:45pm and fully extinguished at 6:43pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen across the suburb.

The fire appeared to have started in the ceiling of a classroom block.

In a post on Facebook, Miramar Central School said rooms 11 and 12 had been affected by the blaze.

MARKUS HOFER Smoke was emerging from the hallway of a building at Miramar Central School.

Police believed the fire may have been an arson, though this could not be confirmed by Fire and Emergency NZ.

Scene investigators are working to determine the cause.