Coronavirus: Drunken antics at Wellington wedding led to Covid-19 cluster

A drunk woman and her antics on the dance floor at a Wellington wedding are said to be behind a cluster of 12 coronavirus cases.

It is understood the woman, who had travelled internationally recently, attended the wedding at Boomrock in Wellington on March 14.

There is no suggestion she was aware that she had caught coronavirus during her travels.

A source close to a wedding guest said the woman had become very drunk and ended up kissing a man on the dance floor, infecting him in the process.

She then passed out, resulting in some of the group of guests who went to help her getting infected.

Meanwhile, the man she had kissed earlier went on to kiss another woman, who also got infected.

The bride and groom at the wedding have declined to comment.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 Covid-19 cases from the wedding and a further two probable cases.

It is one of seven Covid-19 clusters around New Zealand.

Boomrock's managing director, Ollie Ormond, said as a business it was continuously complying with all government and district health board (DHB) advice.

"As you can imagine we are all dealing with plenty at the moment so if you require further details please get in touch with the DHB in Wellington who have all the relevant information."

A Regional Public Health spokesman said it had been following up with the Covid-19 case associated with the event and were working closely with Boomrock.