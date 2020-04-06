Cook Strait sewage-dump suggestion labelled 'environmental vandalism'

A proposal to dump Wellington's sewage in Cook Strait has been labelled "environmental vandalism" by the man who stopped the discharge decades ago.

Councillor Sean Rush asked councillors to consider opening the "long outfall" pipe from Moa Point and ditching semi-treated wastewater about 2km off Lyall Bay.

The idea has been opposed by a majority of Wellington City councillors - but not necessarily by Mayor Andy Foster who is still seeking advice.

After finding out that the move would mean the closure of South Coast Wellington beaches, Rush on Monday said using the pipe for semi-treated waste was now increasingly-unlikely. Instead there was a mystery "plan-B" being worked out to solve the wastewater problem.

READ MORE:

* German specialists granted permission to fly to New Zealand to fix failing Wellington pipe

* Coronavirus: Wellington council discusses dumping wastewater in Cook Strait

* Eight priority bus corridors picked for improvements in Wellington

Ever since a pipe beneath Mount Albert failed in January, a procession of trucks has been ferrying Wellington's sewage sludge by road to the landfill, bringing a myriad of problems.

Residents are getting annoyed by the trucks, the cost has now climbed to $680,000 per-week, and the landfill, above Ohiro Valley, is nearing capacity.

Supplied Former Wellington City Councillor Ray Ahipene-Mercer with a bottle of fully-treated water, which could be released into Cook Strait.

German engineers were coming to New Zealand to fix the pipe but Rush warned there was no guarantee the work would be a success. It was here the "plan B" - details of which he would not reveal - came into play.

Foster said he was still wanting to get scientific information before ruling out Rush's long outfall option.

"We are between a rock and a hard place," he said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Councillor Sean Rush has gone tepid on releasing partially-treated wastewater into Cook Strait after learning it would mean beach closures.

The myriad of problems with trucking were up against the unpalatable choice of ditching the water into Cook Strait. It was here Foster was hoping scientists could supply some hard data about the ecological side-effects if council went for that option.

He believed that some advice was already in old consent documents which he had asked staff to get.

Ray Ahipene-Mercer, who led the charge in the mid-1980s to stop sewage being dumped off Moa Point then later became a city councillor, said using the long outfall to release semi-treated water was only meant to be an emergency measure for hours or for a few days.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Moa Point plant.

That the council was even considering the option "defies belief", he said.

"The consideration of it is an act of environmental vandalism."

When working properly, fully-treated water - clear as drinking water - was discharged causing no harm.

There were ecological issues to dumping semi-treated water and if Rush believed that was not the case he should dump it in his own backyard, Ahipene-Mercer said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF A contractor at the Moa Point treatment plant in Wellington connects a waste pipe to a sewage truck for transport to Southern Landfill .

"Dumping partially or untreated sewage out to sea is offensive to all people."

Rush would not comment on the idea of his backyard being used.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter was "politically opposed" to the idea of dumping the waste in Cook Strait.

If it was done the city council would be "using Covid and the high cost as an excuse".

"It is sewage that has had the solids taken out of it - it is still sewage."

A city council spokesman said it was highly unlikely emergency powers could be enacted to pump sewage down the outfall.