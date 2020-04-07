Heroes burst their bubbles to save man after fall from bike in Greytown

Josh Barraud, was cycling with his daughter Trixie, 10, when he burst his Covid-19 bubble to give mouth-to-mouth to a man he didn't know.

Whoever said you only die once never met John Crowley, or his "absolute bloody heroes" Josh Barraud and Marie Bradshaw.

Crowley stopped breathing twice after falling from his bike on a Greytown street last Thursday, smashing his head on a kerb.

Twice Barraud, 47, and Bradshaw, 69, brought him back, bursting their Covid-19 bubbles to give mouth-to-mouth and CPR to a man they didn't know.

Bradshaw did the CPR. She'd never learnt the technique: "I just went off what I'd seen on (TV show) Grey's Anatomy".

Barraud went in for the mouth-to-mouth, recalling his 7th form first aid lessons at Nelson College three decades ago.

"I went straight in, but it was In the back of my mind 'you're breaking the bubble'," Barraud said. Amid the stress of what Bradshaw called a "horrific" scene, and neither knowing just what they were doing, together they saved a life.

Maarten Holl John Crowley, a former senior news executive, fell heavily and hit his head when he took evasive action on his bike.

Crowley, a husband, father, grandfather, was flown to Wellington Hospital by helicopter, where he remains awaiting tests on his heart. He has arrhythmia, which is a prime suspect in why he fell without so much as trying to break his plunge.

Emergency services later told Raewyn Crowley her husband, a former senior news executive, would certainly have died without the intervention of two strangers.

"I will be forever grateful to those people," she told Stuff.

"Just thinking about what might have happened is unimaginable. I could have had a box of ashes on my doorstep."

Crowley popped out for a bike ride around the Wairarapa town the couple moved to only this year. When Barraud and his daughter Trixie, 10, saw him, he was on the wrong side of the road seemingly surprised to encounter them coming the other way.

supplied A message of kindness left outside the Crowley house in Greytown.

He took evasive action, only to fall heavily and smash his head, a sight Barraud says he will never forget. With Bradshaw, he tried to get the injured man into the recovery position "that's about the point he stopped breathing".

Both went back to work, and the breathing started again. Bradshaw was so vigorous with her CPR, her patient was five days later complaining of the pain.

"The guy and woman who save my life did not hold back. I feel like I have been at the bottom of a ruck with Smiley Barrett smiling down at me."

Bradshaw stood and watched until the unknown cyclist had been loaded into a helicopter. Like her co-hero, the enormity of what she'd done didn't strike until Raewyn Crowley rang to say thanks.

"I certainly didn't want any accolade, we both did what we had to at the time. It is such a blessing he is still alive, and we happened to help. The situation was horrific at the time, it left me shaken," she said.

Barraud was less affected at the time, saying he went into a "weird shock", and went home to seek out a mushroom recipe, after a day spent mushrooming.

Then Raewyn Crowley called.

"Talking to her, I realised who he was - a loved man. I look forward to having a pint with him."