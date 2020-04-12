Coronavirus: Taking a chainsaw to the teddy bear craze

Why settle for a soft toy teddy bear when you have a tree stump and a chainsaw?

The coronavirus Teddy bear craze that has swept New Zealand has not escaped Mark Phillips, who lives on the road rural Moonshine Rd that winds the back-and-beyond north of Wellington. between Judgeford and Hutt Valley.

So when he found himself chopping down a tree for firewood on his property he started to get a little creative with his chainsaw.

ROSA WOODS Mark Phillips has carved a wooden teddy bear for his neighbourhood bear hunt.

The project, which ended with a teddy about the same height as Phillips and weighing a couple of tonnes, took about three days to create. It was his first attempt at chainsaw art.

Teddies started appearing in people's front windows when New Zealand went into coronavirus lockdown, offering a bright moment on their daily walk.

SUPPLIED A Teddy bear in Christchurch.

Teddies were soon joined by the Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt.

Children were invited by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to colour in or design their own Easter eggs and put them up in their windows so families would be able to see them during a walk around their neighbourhood.