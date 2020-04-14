Doggie daycare burglary at Woofington's before Wellington motorway chase

A luxury doggie day care was targeted in an aggravated burglary before a police chase that allegedly went the wrong way along a Wellington motorway ramp.

Woofington's Luxury Dog Stay is accessed through two security gates down a dead-end road in the hills behind the Brooklyn wind turbine.

Police said they received reports of an aggravated burglary involving a firearm at Woofington's at 3pm on Monday.

There were no injuries and the offenders allegedly fled in a vehicle, which did not stop for police.

The chase was abandoned when the vehicle went the wrong way up a State Highway 1 ramp at Johnsonville, police said.

People in the car fled on foot. Police found two of them nearby and the third was found soon after. A firearm was also found, police said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Police at Woofington's dog kennel in Brooklyn in August, 2019.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, and a 29-year-old woman face eight charges each including aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to self isolate under the lockdown rules.

At the Wellington District Court on Tuesday, Danny Brad Khan McLeod, of Porirua, and Japheth Phillip Smith, of Stokes Valley, were both remanded in custody until May 8 but each could make a bail application in the meantime.

Janine Marie Whittet, of Wellington, was remanded in custody to Friday, pending a bail application.

Wellington City Council has confirmed that two gates would have been closed on the way to Woofington's on Monday. Both needed pin-code access. One was at the bottom of Hawkins Hill Rd - the road to the wind turbine - and another was just beyond the turbine.

Woofington's is the same facility that armed police searched in 2019 and laid an initial charge against Robert Shane Bromley of possessing an improvised explosive device under the Arms Act.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF A locked gate at the bottom of Hawkins Hill Rd, the only access road to Woofington's.

In Wellington District Court in November the charge was amended to possession of black powder in a pyrotechnic device.

During the search, police asked Bromley, who is employed at the business, if there was anything they should know, and he replied that there was something disturbing in the wall safe.

The search of the kennels had not been related to the discovery of the device.

Judge Chris Tuohy said the device was "not capable of exploding in the sense of some bomb or IED, but more like going off like a firework".

He said there was no information on why Bromley had it. Bromley was sentenced to six months' community detention.