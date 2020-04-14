Wellington Water polls residents on dumping city's sewer in Cook Strait

A contractor at the Moa Point treatment plant in Wellington connects a waste pipe to a sewage truck for transport to Southern Landfill .

Wellington Water used polling company Colmar Brunton to test how palatable Wellingtonians found dumping semi-treated sewage off the South Coast.

Councillor Sean Rush originally proposed the dumping idea but, after getting further advice, backed away from it.

But it has now transpired Wellington Water actively pursued the idea, which would have seen semi-treated sewage dumped about 2km off Lyall Bay, by using Colmar Brunton to test the mood.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Councillor Rebecca Matthews said the polling was for an idea that would never fly.

Since a pipe failed beneath Mount Albert in January, semi-treated wastewater sludge has been taken by road for further treatment at the Wellington landfill. People were asked how they felt about the trucks and also how they would feel about the same sludge being sent out to sea - about 2km off Lyall Bay.

READ MORE:

* Cost blow out means Wellington ratepayers stuck with $16m sewer bill

* Cook Strait sewage-dump suggestion labelled 'environmental vandalism'

* Coronavirus: Wellington council discusses dumping wastewater in Cook Strait

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said Wellington Water needed to rely less on outsourcing.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, who has the community engagement portfolio, confirmed councillors were told about the polling during a Wellington Water briefing on Tuesday.

Both her and Rush confirmed the findings were that Wellingtonians did not want the discharge.

But Matthews wanted more answers around how much the polling cost and what questions were asked.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Councillor Sean Rush backed away from the sewage dump idea.

In the end it was probably a waste of time as the council was unlikely to agree to the discharge, it was unlikely to be permitted, and the community was against it, she said.

Better community engagement would have been to ask those most affected rather than what appeared to be a random sample, she said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who lives near the South Coast described it as "more unhelpful contracting from Wellington Water".

"Building internal capacity is the answer to many of their current problems."

Stuff recently revealed Wellington Water had been using international company SweeneyVesty to handle public relations.

Leaked emails showed Rush asked councillors to "discuss the option" of using the "long outfall" pipe to discard wastewater - which includes sewage - 2km off South Coast beach Lyall Bay.

​Ratepayers are forking out nearly $100,000 a day to ferry wastewater by truck from the city's Moa Point treatment plant to the landfill, after a pipe between the two failed in January. The cost of the trucking plus repairs is expected to be close to $16m.

Wellington Water has been approached for comment.