Passenger launched expletive-filled rant at bus driver over social distancing

A Wellington bus driver who copped an abusive spray from a passenger refusing to follow social distancing rules is worried about the safety of himself and his colleagues.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, said he was abused after asking a passenger to move to a window seat.

At Covid-19 alert level 2, all aisle seats on Metlink buses are marked with red stickers to indicate where people are not allowed to sit, to maintain one metre of physical distancing.

"A lot of passengers don't notice [the stickers], so we have to tell them to move," the driver said.

"This woman was sitting at an aisle seat. I told her she had to move, but she said her bag was there. I told her there were government regulations, but she still refused"

At that point, the driver offered to open the back door of the bus and let her out if she wasn't willing to obey the rules.

The driver said he was then abused with colourful expletives.

The-Dominion-Post Metlink buses are running at 40 per cent capacity during level 2

The woman did not end up getting off the bus, and the driver decided not to push the issue, because she was getting aggressive.

"I'm really worried about drivers... some drivers are extremely vulnerable," the driver said.

A Metlink spokesperson said the outburst was "not reflective of the hundreds of thousands of passengers that have used Metlink services across the region. We have seen extraordinary compassion, patience and understating from passengers at every alert level.

About 70 of Metlink’s 500 bus drivers are aged 70 or over, and have not been working since late March.

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said drivers should not have to police passengers.

"Under all circumstances, drivers shouldn't engage in enforcing distancing. It's not the driver's responsibility," he said.

Since moving to level 2, capacity on Metlink buses has expanded from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, in line with social distancing guidelines reducing from two metres to one metre.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Increased passenger safety signage on a bus in Wellington, New Zealand.

Passengers can now board from the front door. Only back door boardings were allowed under level 3 and 4.

Front door boardings on some bus models are impossible while maintaining one metre of distancing from the driver. O'Sullivan said the union raised this point with the Greater Wellington Regional Council but was overruled.

However, he said he personally did not think it was a major problem and drivers could access PPE from the depot if they wished to.

A Metlink spokesperson said the change was made to allow for front door boarding and rear door exiting, so that passengers could not have to shove past each other.

"This has been carefully managed in line with the advice we continue to receive from the Government," he said.