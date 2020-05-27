Woman killed by train at Wellington level crossing
A woman has been killed after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Tawa, northern Wellington.
Police confirmed the pedestrian died after being struck by a train, with enquiries now underway to "establish the circumstances" leading to the incident.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hinau and McLellan streets at 12.55pm, with cordons still in place two hours later.
Nearby resident Sky Austin-Martin said she heard the train sounding its horn loudly for a long time, before hearing a "bang".
Shortly afterwards, Austin-Martin heard the sirens of emergency services, and realised something serious had happened.
Stuff reporter Joel Maxwell said emergency services carried tarpaulins to the crossing on the northern side of the intersection, used to block the view of bystanders.
The woman's body was seen underneath a sheet.
All Porirua train services are cancelled "until further notice" with Waikanae services stopping at all stations being replaced by buses between Wellington and Porirua.
Metlink said it may be "some time" before regular services returned following the incident.
Stuff