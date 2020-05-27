Woman killed by train at Wellington level crossing

A woman has been killed after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Tawa, northern Wellington.

SUPPLIED Emergency services converged on the scene after a train struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the pedestrian died after being struck by a train, with enquiries now underway to "establish the circumstances" leading to the incident.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff A Wellington Free Ambulance left the scene at 1.20pm.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hinau and McLellan streets at 12.55pm, with cordons still in place two hours later.

Nearby resident Sky Austin-Martin said she heard the train sounding its horn loudly for a long time, before hearing a "bang".

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Police and ambulance staff at the McLellan St crossing, Tawa, after a train hit a pedestrian.

Shortly afterwards, Austin-Martin heard the sirens of emergency services, and realised something serious had happened.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Fire and Emergency New Zealand workers have closed off the intersection of Duncan, Hinau and McLellan streets in Tawa, after a train hit a pedestrian.

Stuff reporter Joel Maxwell said emergency services carried tarpaulins to the crossing on the northern side of the intersection, used to block the view of bystanders.

The woman's body was seen underneath a sheet.

All Porirua train services are cancelled "until further notice" with Waikanae services stopping at all stations being replaced by buses between Wellington and Porirua.

Metlink said it may be "some time" before regular services returned following the incident.