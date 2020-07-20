Man cuts through oncoming highway traffic then parks car before dying

A driver suffering a medical event on a busy highway managed to guide his car into driveway, before passing out. (File photo)

The car was stopped, almost neatly, at a 45-degree angle - and in park - nudging across the rural driveway.

What the homeowner didn’t know was the driver, still sitting inside, had spent the last seconds of his life getting there and avoiding others.

Details have emerged of a fatal medical emergency, and near head-on collision, after an incident at the start of a busy weekend on roads north of Wellington.

The driver’s last moments were spent guiding his car across oncoming traffic on a busy highway - only to pull up, put the vehicle in park, then pass out.

Police confirmed that the man could not be revived after the medical event on Friday at about 7pm.

Manakau woman Kerrie Fox said she saw traffic starting to back up on the highway then went outside to see what was causing it.

She saw a car parked right across her driveway, which runs on to a section of the busy road considered a black spot for crashes.

Moments earlier, the southbound driver slipped the car across the road narrowly avoiding an oncoming northbound car and pulled into the drive-way entrance.

Supplied/Stuff State Highway 1 looking north at the scene where a southbound driver suffering a fatal medical incident swerved across the road, and came to a stop.

He then put the vehicle in park and slumped behind the wheel.

Fox and her husband Jeff Fox ran to get a torch and by the time they got out the driver had been taken out of his car, by people from the other cars, who had started CPR, she said.

The first driver worked on the man for about five minutes before another driver stopped to take over.

“He was a passing guy, looked like a painter, he was in overalls covered in paint ... and he got out and said ‘I’m a fireman, do you want me to take over?’”

Joel Maxwell/Stuff The village of Manakau runs alongside a busy and crash-prone section of State Highway 1. (File photo)

CPR, Fox said, was brutally physical. She had never seen it performed before on a real person.

“This fireman just went hard out, and they were feeling for a pulse, and a lady was on the phone to the police.”

When the ambulance arrived they cut the man’s shirt and continued CPR for about another 15 minutes.

Fox said it was remarkable that the driver had missed all the other cars – and that the northbound car had not also been hit from behind when forced to slow down suddenly.

If there was any good to come out of it, it was that he had avoided hitting the other cars, she said.

It is understood Manakau man Martin Welsh died in the medical emergency.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified just after 7pm that a man was found unresponsive in his car after he drove off the road onto a berm on SH1.

“Sadly he was unable to be revived by ambulance staff. It does appear that the man suffered a medical event while driving and the death will be referred to the Coroner.”