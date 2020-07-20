Family ties to The Last Anzac statue in Wairarapa revealed

Maggie Westergren, a relative of the brothers who created and posed for Masterton's Last Anzac statue, at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Wairarapa family ties to Masterton’s Last Anzac statue have been revealed.

Stories of the 1923 memorial and its makers have been given new life after recent investigations by Wellington-based art restorer Carolina Izzo.

Izzo brought her team to Wairarapa at the request of the district council to assess it for further restorative work.

Since then, a World War II medal found at the statue’s feet has come to light.

READ MORE:

* WWII medal found during restoration of WWI memorial in Wairarapa

* 'Stat you? Lots of love for Hamilton's remaining statues

* $900,000 worth of lights destined for Christchurch Botanic Gardens

* Vivid Sydney: Australia's answer to Burning Man



And now, a relative of the artists behind the sculpture has returned to Wairarapa, a short drive down State Highway 2 from the Lynch family’s local legacy.

New Greytown resident Maggie Westergren is the great-niece of Frank “Guy” Lynch, the renowned sculptor who crafted the statue, and his artist brother Joseph, the model and muse for the Anzac statues in Masterton and Auckland.

Westergren grew up in the Queen City, hearing tales of “Guy” and “Joe”, the artist soldiers from her aunts, their sisters.

After living and raising her family in Sweden, she now works in rest homes in Greytown and Wellington.

supplied/Stuff Art restoration team Carolina Izzo, left, and Maria Pagu at work on the cenotaph at Masterton's Queen Elizabeth Park in July.

She read about the statue’s recent inspection in a local newspaper, and said it brought back memories of her childhood tales.

Both Lynch boys were renowned artists in Australia, where Joseph lived and died, in 1927.

Another of Guy’s statues based on Joseph, The Satyr, stands in Sydney’s Botanic Gardens,

Joseph’s memory is also captured in the nearby Opera House.

A mural by John Olsen, Salute to Five Bells, Is on display in the concert venue’s foyer.

It is inspired by a work by poet Kenneth Slessor, a friend of the brothers, and penned when Joseph drowned in Sydney Harbour, just four years after his likeness was permanently raised in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Guy died in 1967. He outlived his son, Bobbie, who fought and died with British troops during the Italian campaign in WWII, some of whom earned medals like the one Izzo found during her work.