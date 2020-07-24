Training centres living memorial to Kiwi soldier killed 20 years ago in Timor Leste

Private Leonard Manning was shot and killed in Timor-Leste on July 24, 2000.

The promise and hope in young Timor Leste students’ eyes is proof that the ultimate sacrifice made by New Zealand soldiers two decades ago was not for nothing.

The 20-year anniversary of the death of New Zealand soldier Private Leonard Manning is being marked in Timor Leste today and includes the launch of two training centres this week.

The 24-year-old was killed in action during an ambush by pro-Indonesian militia on July 24, 2000, while taking part in a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Two services are planned for Friday, a morning service at Foho Debalulik where Manning was killed and an afternoon service at Tilomar base where New Zealand soldiers were based and is now occupied by the Timorese Defence Force.

Supplied The NZDF has opened vocational training schools in Timor Leste, the week of the 20th Anniversary of the death of New Zealand Leonard Manning.

Lieutenant-Colonel Martin Dransfield was the commander of the New Zealand 2nd Battalion in 2000 and is now a strategic advisor to the Timor-Leste Defence Force.

“Len Manning was the first New Zealand soldier to be killed in conflict since the Vietnam War and his tragic death naturally shook us all,” Dransfield said.

“To mark 20 years since Len’s death we are holding the three memorial services to mark his sacrifice and we are also opening two on-the-job training centres in Lalawa and Belulik Leten, where Len and many other Kiwi soldiers were based from 1999 till 2002.”

Other support includes hospital beds, medical equipment and PPE gifted to the Suai hospital.

The Len Manning Trust has sponsored students for many years to attend technical colleges throughout Timor Leste, focussing on vocational training, as well as providing support to a women’s safe house in Cova Lima and an orphanage.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Private Leonard Manning is returned home after being shot and killed in East Timor (File Photo)

Last year the Ambassador Small Grants Fund bought equipment for the Technical Training Centre in Salele. This will allow students to be trained in carpentry, electricity, plumbing, plastering, and welding as they complete their on job training in the two Len Manning Training Centres in Lalawa and Belulik Leten.

Leonard Manning’s family declined to comment publicly on the anniversary but were happy for fellow servicemen to reflect on the sacrifice of those lost in Timor Leste.

Manning’s section commander back in 2020, Staff Sergeant Nick Marfell said all those who knew their fallen comrade would be thinking about him on Friday.

“He was just a real genuine Kiwi bloke. Down-to-earth, liked a laugh and just a really good guy.”

Manning was one of 10 under Marfell’s command. They were a tight-knit unit and a group of soldiers from the battalion had intended to go to the place where Manning was killed for the anniversary but Covid restrictions prevented that.

SUPPLIED/MARTIN DRANSFIELD/Stuff NZDF Colonel Martin Dransfield at the memorial of fallen New Zealand soldier Private Leonard Manning in Timor-Leste. (File photo)

“Although I can’t climb that hill in Timor, I plan to climb one of the Port Hills here in Canterbury and just remember him at 10am in the morning,” Marfell said.

A memorial service will also be held on Saturday at the New Zealand Embassy, in the capital Dili, next to the Kiwi Stone laid by the last NZ Contingent of the International Stabilisation Forces in 2012, and the memorial plaque to those who died in Timor Leste, which was unveiled by Defence Minister Ron Mark last year.

At Saturday’s service, Ambassador Phil Hewitt will acknowledge the sacrifice of the seven New Zealanders, including five servicemen, who died during Timor Leste’s struggle for independence and whose names are on the memorial plaque.

Gary Cunningham – 16 October 1975 at Balibo

Kamal Bamadhaj – 12 November 1991, Santa Cruz Massacre, Dili

Warrant Officer Tony Walser - 30 November 1999

Staff Sergeant Billy White - 25 April 2000

Private Len Manning - 24 July 2000

Private Boyd Atkins - 14 March 2001

Private Dean Johnston - 28 July 2002